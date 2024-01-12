Former WWE champion to transition to AEW soon? Insight into the viral teaser

Over the last few years, several WWE Superstars have moved to AEW, whereas a couple of AEW stars switched over to WWE. The likes of CM Punk and Jade Cargill signed with the Stamford-based promotion, while Adam Copeland, Miro, and a few others came to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Overall, AEW has acquired plenty of talent from WWE since its existence. However, it seems that the promotion won't stop doing so. Based on a recent development on social media, it appears that a former WWE champion might be on course to sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

This is none other than Alicia Fox. Recently, Saraya shared a photo with the former Divas Champion and mentioned she was happy to be reunited with her. She also added that Fox looks beautiful as ever and still has a heart of gold.

"Sober sisters! So happy to be reunited with my girl @VIX_CROW she looks as beautiful as ever and still with a heart of gold." she wrote.

Since May 2023, Fox has no longer been working with the Stamford-based promotion. While she wrestled her last match at Royal Rumble 2022, the 37-year-old has plenty to offer inside the ring.

Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox had expressed her interest in facing AEW stars last year

After Alicia Fox confirmed she wasn't working with WWE in May 2023, wrestling fans wanted to know where she would move next. As she appeared on Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion, Fox also spoke about her interest in facing some top names in All Elite Wrestling.

During an interview with MuscleManMalcom, Fox revealed the likes of Saraya, Deonna Purrazzo, Toni Storm, and Ruby. She added that there were women in other promotions she would like to face. Alicia Fox said:

“I want to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo, I’ve been watching Deonna. There’s AEW's Toni Storm, I like her. Paige, obviously. I love Ruby [Soho]. I mean, those kinds of girls, I know they’ve got grit and stuff, but there are so many women that I’ve been seeing here [at Reality of Wrestling]. There also are a lot of girls in other promotions and I’m like right now I can’t even think I mean, I just want everyone."

While Fox expressed her interest last year, she has yet to be officially signed by AEW. However, given Saraya shared a picture with her, there is a huge chance Fox might finally make that switch.

