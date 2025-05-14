Former WWE Champion to turn heel after a decade and join Seth Rollins’ faction at SNME? Potential twist explored

After John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber, it seems that any superstar in WWE can turn heel on any given day. He was the biggest babyface in the promotion, and Cena didn't hesitate to turn heel even in his last days in the company. And now, there's a chance that a former WWE Champion could turn heel for the first time in more than a decade.

It's CM Punk, and the person on whom he might turn is Sami Zayn. The Straight Edge Superstar is slated to team up with the Honorary Uce at Saturday Night's Main Event to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Even though Punk used the harshest words for Heyman and Rollins on RAW this week, this might have been done just to set up a shocking twist for fans at SNME.

It's no secret that Punk hates Rollins to the core. He doesn't like him a bit. However, Paul Heyman is also on Rollins' side, and who knows, he might have struck some kind of deal with Punk over joining the faction. At SNME, he can turn on Sami Zayn and join The Visionary's stable, with the Wiseman being the mastermind of the group.

The Straight Edge Superstar's last heel run came in 2013 when he feuded with The Rock for the WWE Championship. By 2014, he had left the company, and since then, he hasn't turned heel. Moreover, his last heel run wasn't memorable. It would be interesting to see how it turns out this time as Punk gets into the last leg of his WWE career.

WWE Veteran points out major flaw in the CM Punk-Seth Rollins feud

CM Punk opened Monday Night RAW this week and lambasted Paul Heyman and The Visionary. By the end of the segment, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Punk had outclassed the heels, setting the tone for the night. However, that hasn't gone well with ex-WWE writer Vince Russo. The former writer was not okay with babyfaces outnumbering the heels in the opening segment of the show.

"This is how we went off the air last week. The babies [babyfaces] are out manning the heels. Does that make any sense to anybody? You're supposed to get heat on the heels, and how you do that is they outman the babies [babyfaces]. There's [sic] three babies and two heels,'' Russo said while speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. [From 4:23 onwards]

It remains to be seen whether Punk and Zayn can outwit Rollins and Bron Breakker.

