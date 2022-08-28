Former WWE Superstar Paige set to return to the ring for the first time since 2017

Former WWE Superstar Paige (real-name Saraya-Jade Bevis) is set to step inside the squared circle once again after being out of action for nearly five years.

The former Divas Champion was forced into an early retirement in 2018 after suffering a neck injury. She last competed in 2017, at which time she suffered an injury after taking a kick from Sasha Banks in a six-woman tag team match.

After being active in various non-wrestling roles for years, Paige announced her departure from the Stamford-based promotion in June this year.

However, Saraya's fans may not have to wait long to see her return to the ring as the WAW wrestling promotion recently announced that she will be the guest referee in a match between Zak Zodiac and Roy Knight.

The match will take place on October 15th and will feature multiple former WWE stars like Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green in action.

Paige recently talked about returning to in-ring action

While Paige's in-ring wrestling career may have been cut short due to a series of injuries, the former WWE star is still hopeful that she'll return to action one day.

During a recent chat with Renee Paquette on “The Sessions” podcast, Saraya disclosed that she would be open to a return if there is a possibility of creating a big moment.

The former NXT Women's Champion added that she would love to face Sasha Banks once again:

"If I was to have to be in the ring, it would be for a really big moment… to wrestle. I’ll do promos here and there for big companies, but to actually wrestle it would have to be a really big moment. I would love to face Sasha again for real… I feel like Hunter’s gonna get her back. I feel like now Hunter’s took over everyone’s gonna be like, ‘I’m ready to come home!’”

Paige last competed in a match against The Boss in December 2017, and it was in that match that she suffered the horrific injury. The former Divas Champion believes that the injury angle could be used to build a storyline between the two if their paths ever cross in the future.

Are you excited to see Saraya after her departure from WWE? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

