Former WWE Superstar set to make in-ring return just over a month after departure

A former WWE Superstar is set to make their in-ring return a little over a month after she exited the company.

Sarray signed with the promotion in 2020 but never made it to the main roster. Her time with WWE's developmental brand was also delayed due to the pandemic. She was given a schoolgirl gimmick in 2022 that didn't work, and she exited the company last month to return to Japan.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that she will be returning to the ring next month. Now going by Sareee, she announced she will be making her in-ring return at the Shinjuku Face in Tokyo, Japan. She will compete against Chihiro Hashimoto at her event titled Saree-ism.

Sarray discusses her departure from WWE

Sarray discussed her time with the company following her exit in March and said it was a great experience.

Speaking with Jean Saito in an interview, she noted that she experienced a lot of things that she wouldn't have if she had simply stayed in Japan. The former superstar referred to WWE as the "best organization in the world" and said that it was a great experience for her as a professional wrestler. She added that she hopes to use that experience to better her career moving forward.

"This experience has truly become an asset for me, and I hope to make the most of it when I return to Japan. I would like to come back to Japan and make the most of this experience. I have absorbed the world, and as Sareee, I would like to go on a rampage in the pro wrestling world." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Sarray wasn't able to connect with the fans during her time in NXT but wasn't given much of a chance to do so. Her last match with the promotion was a loss to former superstar Mandy Rose in August 2022.

Do you think Sarray could have been a star in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

