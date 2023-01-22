Former WWE Superstars who have teased Royal Rumble appearances

The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is just days away and fans are now musing about which WWE Superstars will be participating in the impending chaos. Aside from the main roster competitors, folks are also looking forward to former superstars who are likely to enter the fray as well.

Several of these sports entertainers have previously hinted at participating in this year's Royal Rumble. Albeit nothing has been confirmed as of yet. But regardless, the fans are hyped about it and are keeping their fingers crossed that some of these former Superstars will slug it out against WWE’s current roster of wrestlers.

Let’s take a look at these former WWE Superstars that might take part in this year’s Royal Rumble.

#4. Chris Masters

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters teased a few months back that he could be participating in this year’s Royal Rumble.

The Masterpiece posted a tweet back in December suggesting the above-mentioned and it got fans hyped about the possibility. It was a clip of him making an entrance during a wrestling event alongside a caption counting down from 10 and calling out WWE.

However, just exactly a month after the tweet, Masters would post another one stating that the promotion hasn't reached out to him about being an entrant at the upcoming Premium Live Event. Such an announcement sure was disheartening, but there are fans who believe that it could just be a ploy by the former WWE Superstar not to spoil his participation.

However, just exactly a month after the tweet, Masters would post another one stating that the promotion hasn’t reached out to him about being an entrant at the upcoming Premium Live Event. Such an announcement sure was disheartening, but there are fans who believe that it could just be a ploy by the former WWE Superstar not to spoil his participation.

#3. Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) has also teased a Royal Rumble appearance

Like Chris Masters, Matt Cardona, formerly billed as Zack Ryder during his WWE run, has also teased that he could be participating in this year’s extravagant Battle Royal.

Cardona also made a tweet last December about a possible appearance at the upcoming PLE. It was an old clip of him entering the Rumble of old. This along with the caption:

“this pop was pretty good… imagine it this time around...”

"this pop was pretty good… imagine it this time around..."



Imagine it this time around……… This pop was pretty good…Imagine it this time around……… https://t.co/EJMktFfD8t

For those unaware, Cardona has taken part in three Rumbles in the past, though he was never hailed as the last man standing. If he does make an appearance this year, let’s just hope he’d last longer than his past attempts.

The first Royal Rumble that he took part in was back in 2012, where he was part of a preliminary match involving him, Kane, and John Cena. In 2013 and 2015, he was an entrant to both Rumbles, though he only lasted over two minutes and over 30 seconds, respectively.

#2. Chelsea Green

It looks like Matt Cardona’s wife, Chelsea Green, has also dropped a hint about her participation in the Royal Rumble this year.

She also took to Twitter to hint at such a possibility when she posted a gif of herself back entering 2020’s Rumble. Similar to her husband’s fate in his past Rumbles, she, too, got eliminated pretty quickly.

Green first signed with WWE back in 2018. However, her run was plagued with injuries that got her sidelined for several months. This eventually led to her release in April of 2021.

The former WWE Superstar has long been rumored to be returning to the promotion. There were even reports suggesting that she has already penned a contract with WWE, but is still waiting for the promotion’s creative to give her a storyline. Add to that her OnlyFans account that she previously closed down.

#1. Candice Michelle

Candice Michelle could also be making a Royal Rumble return this year if her recent interview was anything to go by.

The former WWE Women’s Champion recently sat down with Ring The Belle and touched on the aforementioned. Michelle said that she’s down with such an idea, though she hasn’t received a call from WWE despite her being promoted to be a part of it.

The former WWE Superstar is currently living in Texas and is hopeful that she’ll be a part of the upcoming event since it will be held at the Alamodome.

As of writing, there are only six confirmed competitors for the Women’s Royal Rumble match (and 15 for the men). Not all are expected to be revealed, since some of them are surprise entrants. Here’s to hoping that the former champ is one of them.

Who do you want to see as a surprise entrant in this year's Royal Rumble matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

