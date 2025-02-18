Former WWE Universal Champion to crash Elimination Chamber and screw Damian Priest over? Potential WrestleMania 41 feud explored

Damian Priest is scheduled to compete in the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, March 1. He aims to win the contest and proceed to WrestleMania 41 to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Punisher has a difficult task ahead, as he will need to defeat fellow superstars Logan Paul, CM Punk, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins.

The latter became the final superstar to enter the Elimination Chamber after his victory over Finn Balor in the main event of RAW on Netflix tonight. Balor's loss could mean that the former World Heavyweight Champion may need to deal not only with the other five Chamber participants but also with the leader of The Judgment Day.

In that scenario, Finn Balor could interfere in the match and cost Damian Priest the chance to win and headline WrestleMania 41, reigniting the feud between the two superstars, which appeared to come to an end a few weeks ago.

Thus, should The Prince cost Priest another title opportunity, it would set the stage for a final match between the two superstars at the Grandest Stage of Them All, which would end their rivalry once and for all.

The rivalry between the two megastars started back in August when Damian Priest lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther at SummerSlam due to Finn Balor's interference.

Damian Priest believes he can beat Cody Rhodes in a title match at WrestleMania 41

The stakes will be high at the Elimination Chamber, as the winner will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Damian Priest is one of the candidates expected to main event 'Mania and believes he can defeat The American Nightmare in a title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking with WWE backstage interviewer Byron Saxton after qualifying for the Elimination Chamber Match last Friday, The Punisher said that Cody Rhodes seems to be the one afraid of a one-on-one title match at the Showcase of The Immortals.

"I’ll tell you what his face said, his face says he does not want to face this Damian Priest at WrestleMania. He doesn’t want his name to live forever because of me, come WrestleMania, it’s time for my infamy," Priest said. [H/T 411 Mania]

This Friday on SmackDown, the two superstars are expected to have another confrontation, with Drew McIntyre and the other Chamber participants likely to be part of the segment.

