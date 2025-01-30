Former WWE Women’s Champion to retire after returning at Royal Rumble Premium Live Event? Exploring the potential

This year's women's WWE Royal Rumble contest is stacked with multiple superstars who will be competing for a title shot at WrestleMania 41. Ever since the sports entertainment giant started hosting the rumble contest for women in 2018, the battle royal has only increased in grandeur.

Over the years legendary superstars like Lita, Tamina, Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, and several others have participated in the rumble match. This year we may see one of those legends enter the rumble match for the final time before retiring from the scene. That superstar is Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus.

Stratus last competed in WWE at Payback 2023, when she lost a contest against Becky Lynch. She was last seen at the Money in the Bank PLE in her hometown Toronto where she also hosted the event. However, the rumors of her return have picked up in the last few weeks.

Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Wrestlevotes gave an update on Stratus's appearance.

"I know it's been discussed. I know she will be in Indianapolis. I know WWE is bringing her in; don't know specifically if it is for a Rumble appearance, but I know it's been discussed. I mean, there's only so many women's legends they can call on, especially those that can still do it. And she's one of them. So if she's willing, and they're willing, I say better than a good shot, she's there. " [From 31:28 onwards]

So maybe this could be Trish Stratus' final hurrah and instead of engaging in a storyline post-Royal Rumble, she uses the opportunity to end her career on a high note and announce her retirement from the company on the RAW following the major event.

Of course, this is purely speculation and we can only appreciate Stratus's greatness and enjoy every moment she has left in the ring for as long as she chooses to compete.

Trish Stratus returned to WWE after taking retirement in 2006

The 49-year-old former Women's Champion was the face of the WWE's women's roster in the Attitude era. She had, however, taken retirement in 2006 but continued to make part-time appearances. In 2013, Stratus was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

She made a return to the company in 2018 when she participated in her first Royal Rumble match. That wasn't the only offering from the Diva of the Decade. She later competed in the all-female Evolution event. At SummerSlam 2019, Stratus squared off against Charlotte Flair in a singles match.

In 2023, Stratus competed in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39. She went on to appear on the main roster till September 2023 when she competed against Becky Lynch. Stratus made sporadic appearances in 2024 including a backstage appearance at WrestleMania 40 pre-show. It now remains to be seen if the former Women's Champion will return to the company at Royal Rumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback