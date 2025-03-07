Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions to split up on SmackDown after Elimination Chamber? Potential scenario explored

With Elimination Chamber now in the books, Friday Night SmackDown is expected to create new angles in the storylines that were created in Toronto, Canada, as WWE turns its focus to WrestleMania 41. Jade Cargill and Randy Orton will make their return after a four-month absence to address their respective attacks on Naomi and Kevin Owens during the Elimination Chamber.

Ad

At the same time, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will take a shot at John Cena and The Rock after the former's heel turn and his assault on The American Nightmare.

Also on SmackDown, Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green will be in action against Michin in a Street Fight. The two stars have been going back and forth over the past couple of months, as Michin wants to dethrone Chelsea and become the new US Champion.

Ad

Trending

Even though the title will not be on the line, Michin could defeat the reigning Women's United States Champion, introducing a new angle to the storyline. Chelsea might then snap and betray her tag team partner, Piper Niven, attacking her and effectively ending their partnership.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

This would come as a result of frustration after the duo's loss to Zaria and Sol Ruca on NXT last Tuesday. Therefore, Chelsea Green might turn on Piper Niven, paving the way for a match at WrestleMania 41, where the Women's United States Championship will be at stake. Niven will be out for revenge and will seek to dethrone Chelsea Green.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What should fans expect to see in the first SmackDown after the Elimination Chamber?

Jade Cargill will be on SmackDown following her return at the Elimination Chamber and her attack on Naomi. The former Women's Tag Team Champion is expected to open up about what happened with Naomi, who appears to be the one that injured her on SmackDown in late November.

Ad

Likewise, Randy Orton will have a segment on Friday night and call out Kevin Owens, seeking revenge on him. The Viper is also expected to challenge The Prizefighter for a match at WrestleMania 41.

As for Cody Rhodes, after what happened at Elimination Chamber, he will be out for revenge and the question is if another superstar, such as CM Punk, will align with him against The Rock and John Cena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback