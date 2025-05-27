Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to force Cody Rhodes to find a new tag team partner? Exploring Money in the Bank possibility

Jey Uso defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend. The match ended with The YEET Master standing tall despite interference from John Cena. However, Jey would not have retained the title had it not been for a timely interference from Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare showed up for the very first time since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He laid out The Last Real Champion, enabling Jey to pin The Maverick. The 39-year-old went ahead and laid out a massive challenge to the heels before the show went off the air. He will be teaming up with Jey Uso to take on Cena and Paul in a tag team match at the Money in the Bank PLE on June 7. That said, The YEET Master may not be able to make his way to Money in the Bank, forcing Cody to pick another tag team partner.

Earlier this month, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther revealed that he would face the winner of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul in a title match on RAW after Money in the Bank (June 9) in Phoenix, Arizona.

Last night on RAW, The Ring General interrupted Jey during his 15th anniversary celebration and promised to relieve him of his position. He promised to make things right by choking out the 39-year-old and regaining the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Jey fought back, as he promised to make the Austrian tap out again.

To send a strong message to The YEET Master ahead of the title bout, Gunther may destroy Jey on the go-home edition of RAW before the Money in the Bank PLE. This may result in Uso choosing to opt out of the tag team bout on June 7 to focus on his upcoming world title match, forcing Cody to pick a new partner. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Cody Rhodes to team up with former WWE Champion at MITB 2025 if Gunther destroys Jey Uso on next week's RAW?

Provided that the above-mentioned scenario becomes a reality, there is no better star for Cody Rhodes to ally with for the Money in the Bank tag team bout than AJ Styles.

The former WWE Champion feuded with Logan Paul on the Road to WrestleMania 41. However, he failed to defeat The Maverick in a singles match at The Show of Shows. If Jey Uso gets ruled out of the tag team match, The Phenomenal One may join forces with The American Nightmare in a bid to avenge his loss in Las Vegas.

However, this is also speculative at this point. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for fans in the coming weeks.

