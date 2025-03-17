Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to turn babyface in his final WrestleMania match? Exploring the potential 

This week on WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium, John Cena finally talked about his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The former World Heavyweight Champion kicked off the red brand in an intense mood. Cena was furious and accused the fans of being thankless to him and said that he had been in an "abusive relationship" with them for the past 25 years.

Words from his mouth fell like bricks in the ears of his young fans who had been backing him for the past two decades. However, the crowd was cold towards Cena, and the chants of "John Cena S*cks" echoed throughout the arena. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes also came out and, in harsh rhetoric, asked the 16-time World Champion to bring back his old self at WrestleMania rather than this "whining b*tch" persona.

While Cena didn't react to Cody, he might have a change of heart at WrestleMania 41. He might enter his match in Las Vegas as a heel but could walk out as a babyface. The Rock is bound to be on The GOAT's side against The American Nightmare and will certainly be filling The Cenation Leader's ears.

However, John Cena can realize his folly by getting affected by Rock's influence and turning on Cody. Instead, Cena can turn on The Final Boss during the match and attack him, turning babyface in the process.

Since Cena is also retiring this year, he might not hang up the boots as a heel. There is a chance that he wins the Undisputed WWE Championship as a face and then defends it for the rest of the year as a fan favorite.

For now, this is all speculation, and fans have to wait and see if The Franchise Player changes his mind at The Show of Shows.

Stone Cold Steve Austin can return at WWE WrestleMania 41 for Cody Rhodes

The return of Texas Rattlesnake is highly anticipated this year at WrestleMania 41. Since The Rock and Austin have a long history in the company, a mighty face-off at 'Mania after nearly two decades would be a spectacle to watch.

The company recently announced that Stone Cold Steve Austin will be present at WWE World during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. So, there is a strong chance that the five-time WWE Champion could appear at Allegiant Stadium.

The last time he showed up in the Stamford-based promotion was at WrestleMania 38. Austin had come out of his retirement and faced Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. It remains to be seen if he will return this year to back Cody Rhodes against John Cena and his former arch-rival, The Rock.

