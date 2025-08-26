WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is going to be an international premium live event of the company. Usually, such shows are anticipated to unfold surprises & turns. With the recent storyline progression on Monday Night RAW, it seems that a major heel turn could be awaiting us at Clash in Paris when Jey Uso turns heel after almost 828 days.
The chances of Jey's heel turn arose from his action on Monday Night RAW when he attacked CM Punk. Over the past few weeks, we have seen that Punk and Jey were close to each other and shared a good bond despite the Best in the World's conflicts with Roman Reigns.
However, on the RAW before Clash in Paris, a chaotic brawl unfolded in the main event, where the Samoan star finally connected a superkick and put down the Voice of the Voiceless. This attack from the YEET Master could be a sign of his character switch at the forthcoming PLE. This will be the first time Uso will change his character since Night of Champions 2023, when he turned face.
The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's heel turn will inject some fresh feuds for him and give him a new direction on Monday Night RAW. Also, the heel turn of Jey Uso could set the stage for a Punk vs Jey feud in the near future. As of now, it is merely a presumption heading toward Clash in Paris 2025.
Only time will tell what will happen when Seth Rollins defends his World Championship against LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-way showdown.
Roman Reigns offers major advice to Jey Uso heading towards WWE Clash in Paris
On WWE RAW this week, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were involved in a conversation where The OTC offered major advice to the YEET Master. The Original Tribal Chief advised Jey not to trust CM Punk.
He added that it was not about making friends, but capturing the moment and locking in the legacy. Reigns also said this is the only thing that matters the most, and left the conversation by responding with Jey Uso's YEET.
Many believe that the words of The OTC could be a significant reason behind the YEET Master attacking CM Punk in the main event. The WWE Universe also loved this segment between the OG Bloodline members and felt it was a good character development for Jey Uso ahead of WWE Clash in Paris 2025.
