Formerly popular tag team must consider breaking up to be impactful on WWE RAW

Now that WrestleMania XL has ended, WWE RAW and SmackDown are set to begin and even continue different stories in the following weeks. While many single stars have their eyes on the gold and are set to fight the new champions, some groups might see a new direction this year.

One group experiencing turmoil with each other is the pairing of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. In the past few weeks on WWE RAW, the former has been doing everything in her power to ensure she and her team get the win, even if she has to use extreme measures to do so. On the other hand, the latter is not a big fan of what her partner is doing.

Due to the opposing views of the partners, it's only time until they split as it seems like Indi is nowhere close to joining Candice on the dark side. In a recent tweet, Hartwell even said LeRae's views are not the "only way," expressing that she was again not a fan of her partner's actions.

The duo is not high on the roster and splitting up could be a way for them to test the waters as a singles star with their new characters, especially with Candice as a brutal heel. Later on, they could feud against each other in a highly personal match.

How did Candice LeRae react to Indi Hartwell not liking her new attitude on WWE RAW?

Indi and Candice were also with Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano as part of The Way

Although Candice and Indi continue to partner on WWE RAW, the issues with LeRae's new attitude have been a problem with the duo before. Interestingly, the duo was even close to breaking up weeks ago.

On the March 25, 2024, episode of RAW, Candice gained a win over Ivy Nile after faking an injury. Backstage after the show, Hartwell confronted LeRae for her actions and the latter got mad. Candice stated that if her partner wants to be a loser, she can continue doing their old ways. However, if Indi doesn't want to follow Candice, Hartwell needs a new partner.

Which WWE RAW star can Candice LeRae ally with?

While it seems like Indi and Candice could be heading to a split, LeRae already has a backup plan. It was discovered that she has a history with Rhea Ripley. A possible duo between them could be an interesting sight.

It would be interesting to see what will happen next with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on WWE RAW.

