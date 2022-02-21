Damian Priest won the United States Championship from Sheamus at SummerSlam and has run with the title ever since.

Priest has has defeated the likes of Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles in his current run. It's incredibly likely he'll be walking into WrestleMania as the US champ.

Over the past few months, it's been teased that Damian Priest has a darker side that he has to keep control of. But he hasn't been able to showcase this in any significant storylines lately. As a result, there are no obvious challengers for him at WrestleMania.

But there's still time to build up a challenger, as there are plenty of superstars on the RAW roster that would be excellent rivals for Priest heading into the Showcase of the Immortals.

In this list, we'll look at four potential challengers for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 38.

#4. Finn Balor could face his NXT rival for the United States Championship

Finn Balor has been absent from Monday Night Raw for more than a month now and has missed both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. However, according to reports, he is not injured and is expected to be back in plenty of time for WrestleMania.

When The Prince returns, the perfect person for him to target is United States Champion Damian Priest. The two are familiar with each other and feuded a couple of years ago in NXT. They had an excellent match together at NXT TakeOver: In Your House that ended with Balor getting the win.

But even though Finn came out on top, this was seen as a breakout match for Damian Priest. Since then, he's become a main roster star and is now holding the US title.

A storyline could be crafted in which Priest is determined to prove that he is not the same superstar he was when he lost to Balor years ago. The two have excellent in-ring chemistry and would easily be able to put on an exciting match for the United States Championship at WrestleMania.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Jacob Terrell