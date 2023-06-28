Four things Randy Orton can do at WWE Money in the Bank

Randy Orton was last seen on WWE programming 13 months ago when he made an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown. Since then, The Viper has been away from the company due to a back injury. In his time off, Orton has been focusing on recuperating and getting healthy.

While certain reports originally stated that the 14-time world champion might never return to the ring, things have changed since. In a recent update about Orton, Kurt Angle mentioned that The Viper has recovered from his surgery and he is good to go.

This scenario now makes a Randy Orton return at Money in the Bank highly possible. In this article, we will look at four things Orton can do if he makes a return at Money in the Bank.

#4. Randy Orton helps Matt Riddle

Over the last few weeks on RAW, Matt Riddle has been the victim of constant beatings by Imperium. The team of Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser has made life difficult for the Original Bro. When Riddle takes on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank, the same might happen.

However, this time Riddle might not be alone. It would make a lot of sense for Randy Orton to show up at Money in the Bank and back up Matt Riddle. The 14-time world champion could save Riddle from Imperium and potentially help him win the title.

For those unversed, Orton and Riddle are former RAW Tag Team Champions as RK-Bro. However, an injury to Orton led to a halt in the progress of the partnership. But with The Viper now set to make his return, it will be interesting to see if RK-Bro reunites.

#3. Randy Orton attacks Matt Riddle

RK-Bro during a promo. Image Credits: wwe.com

If there is one thing Randy Orton is known for, it is being a complete package. While Orton has played a babyface during his run in the WWE, he is also famous for being one of the biggest heels in the company. If Orton returns at Money in the Bank, fans could witness him becoming a villain again.

At MITB, Orton can interfere during or after Riddle's title match against Gunther. Not only can The Viper interfere, but he can also potentially attack Matt Riddle, which could lead the two to indulge in a feud that could be carried on for a decent amount of time.

Considering the fact that they were partners once, a rivalry between Riddle and Orton would make a lot of sense. It would also help Riddle grow in his career and get the momentum he needs.

#2. Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship

If there is one thing Randy Orton loves, it is winning world titles. After all, The Viper is a 14-time world champion. At Money in the Bank, it won't be a surprise to see Orton go after the winner of the match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

Between Rollins and Balor, a rivalry with the former would make a lot of sense for Orton. Because after Balor competes at MITB, he will have issues to address with the arising conflict within The Judgment Day. But someone like Seth Rollins will need a tough challenger and a great feud going forward.

After all, how long can fans expect him to defend his title against different challengers week after week? At the end of the day, Rollins will need a formidable name to compete against, and Randy Orton could be a perfect choice.

#1. Cost LA Knight the Money in the Bank contract

Randy Orton during his entrance. Image Credits: wwe.com

The WWE Universe's love for LA Knight is not a secret. Since making his debut, Knight has been great on the mic and has put up decent matches, which led to him becoming quite the name in the company. This has also left him as one of the favorites to win the contract at Money in the Bank.

But whether LA Knight wins the contract or not, is he ready for a world championship run? While there is no clear answer to such a question, it wouldn't hurt to put Knight in a rivalry against a top superstar like Randy Orton before he proceeds to challenge for a major title.

At Money in the Bank, Orton could return and cost Knight his opportunity to win the contract at MITB. This then could lead to a feud that can be very entertaining for the WWE Universe to witness.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes