Four-time WWE World Champion to miss WrestleMania 41 following massive snub this week? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event of the year, and every superstar wants to be part of it. However, there have been instances when prominent stars have ended up missing the spectacle due to injuries or lack of creative plans. Going by what happened this week on RAW, it looks like a four-time world champion may suffer the same fate this year.

There is a good possibility that Sheamus could miss WrestleMania 41. The Intercontinental Championship picture got quite interesting this week when Bron Breakker, Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio came face-to-face. It was the perfect stage for The Celtic Warrior to return and get involved in the mix. However, the veteran was nowhere to be seen.

Interestingly, Sheamus has been competing at live events on the WWE European tour. But the Triple H-led creative team not bringing him back on the latest episode of RAW with WrestleMania 41 just three weeks away may not be a good sign. WWE may not have plans to feature the veteran at The Show of Shows this year.

Besides, recent reports indicated that the company was planning a Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship in Las Vegas. It is expected to include Breakker, Penta, Balor, and Dominik. The Celtic Warrior's name was not on the report. This seems to be a major indication that the three-time WWE Champion and one-time World Heavyweight Champion would miss the year's 'Mania.

It will be quite interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks on RAW. Only time will tell what the future holds for Sheamus.

Sheamus to never become a WWE Grand Slam Champion if he misses WrestleMania 41?

Sheamus has been trying to capture the Intercontinental Championship for the past few years. It is the only title that has prevented him from becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. Well, WrestleMania 41 was the perfect stage where fans were hoping to see him achieve this monumental feat.

Now that The Celtic Warrior's status for this year's 'Mania seems unclear, he may never become a Grand Slam Champion. The Showcase of the Immortals is where heroes rise. Moreover, there is a high chance that fans can see a new Intercontinental Champion being crowned in Las Vegas.

Regardless of whether it's Penta or a veteran like Balor who emerges victorious at The Show of Shows, it will mark the beginning of a new era. Besides, superstars like Dominik Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser, and several other talents have already been in the queue to have the coveted title around their waist.

With such a diverse pool of superstars gunning for the gold, Sheamus' chances of becoming a Grand Slam Champion are significantly low. While it could be a poignant realization, The Celtic Warrior may never win the Intercontinental Championship if he misses WrestleMania 41.

