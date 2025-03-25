Triple H to book a blockbuster Fatal Four-Way match at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

WrestleMania 41 is less than a month away, and Triple H has stacked the show's card with some big matches. Many more rivalries and storylines are expected to make their way into the card for the two-night extravaganza. On the list could be a blockbuster Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Bron Breakker has been marching towards The Show of Shows with the coveted title around his waist. He could defend the Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio in Las Vegas. All four superstars were involved in an intriguing segment on the latest episode of RAW, leading to speculation about a potential four-way showdown.

Penta and Bron Breakker were in the middle of a title match in the main event of the show. However, Dominik Mysterio got involved in the bout, causing it to end in a disqualification. Soon after, Finn Balor joined the fray and attacked El Zero Meido and Breakker. It was not just an attack but a bold statement from Balor that he was not done with the 27-year-old champion.

Recent reports from Fightful Select also indicated that WWE was considering a multi-person match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. The recent turn of events on RAW seemingly solidified those reports. It could be a matter of time before Triple H pulls the trigger on the program and Adam Pearce makes a Fatal Four-Way match official for 'Mania.

Well, a four-way contest will be the perfect way to feature all superstars in the spotlight at the year's biggest spectacle. However, this is speculation as of now, and only time will tell how things shape up on RAW.

Triple H to crown a new Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41?

Over the years, WrestleMania has been the place for some of the biggest title changes, and the tradition could continue this year as well. A potential Intercontinental Championship match could crown a new champion at The Show of Shows.

While the title match has not yet been made official, Penta's involvement in the bout seems imminent. Regardless of whether it would be a multi-person showdown or not, El Zero Meido is a huge favorite to walk out of Las Vegas as the new Intercontinental Champion.

The luchador has gained much momentum since bursting onto the WWE scene. Therefore, Triple H crowning Penta the new champion would mark a fresh start after WrestleMania season. Moreover, Bron Breakker has had a great title run on RAW, and losing the title would allow him to enter the main event scene.

It all depends on what Triple H has in store for fans. The upcoming episode of RAW will shed light on the Intercontinental Championship picture heading into WrestleMania 41.

