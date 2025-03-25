27-year-old star to win his first singles title on WWE main roster at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances

Over the years, WrestleMania has seen some of the biggest moments in the history of WWE. It has been the place where heroes rise and new champions are crowned. Well, this year could be no different. A top WWE star could walk into Las Vegas, aiming to win his first singles title on the main roster.

Dominik Mysterio could be poised to capture the Intercontinental Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals. What caused the speculation is his involvement in the title picture on RAW. The 27-year-old attacked Bron Breakker during The Unpredictable Badass' title defense against Penta this week on RAW. Later, Finn Balor also joined the ambush.

Recent reports state that WWE is considering a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Dirty Dom will reportedly be one of the challengers alongside Penta and Balor, as he is currently in the mix. Well, if that happens, the former NXT North American Champion has a real possibility of capturing the coveted title.

In a shocking turn of events, Dominik Mysterio could win his first-ever singles title on the main roster by dethroning Bron Breakker. A multi-person match gives superstars the perfect opportunity to capitalize on the in-ring chaos and sneak a victory. Besides, Mysterio walking out of Las Vegas as the new Intercontinental Champion could leave the WWE Universe stunned.

It could create a thunderous buzz and become the biggest highlight of the night at WrestleMania 41. Therefore, the chances of this happening are relatively high. However, this is currently nothing but speculation, and it all depends on how Triple H plans things for The Show of Shows.

Dominik Mysterio to betray Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41?

For the first time in a long time, The Judgment Day looked like a cohesive unit last night. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio stood side-by-side and unleashed a beatdown on Bron Breakker and Penta. However, the display of brotherhood and solidarity could be nothing but a huge plot.

There are chances that The Latino Cheat may backstab The Prince at WrestleMania 41. Rumors have already been swirling about a potential betrayal. What fueled the speculation was Balor's actions in Glasgow. There was a moment when the veteran had the steel chair in hand as if he were about to hit Dominik Mysterio.

For a brief moment, fans may have gotten a glimpse of Finn Balor's malignant intent. And this could be enough for Dom to understand that Balor is no longer trustworthy. Therefore, the 27-year-old could draw the first blood at this year's WrestleMania by turning his back on his stablemate.

Such a sight unfolding at The Show of Shows would likely create a huge buzz. However, the scenario is entirely speculative at this moment.

