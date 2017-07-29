From the WWE Rumor Mill: Jericho filmed episodes for Southpaw Regional Wrestling after SmackDown

What’s the story?

According to PW Insider, Chris Jericho has filmed for Southpaw Regional Wrestling after this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

The former World Heavyweight Champion returned to WWE programming this Tuesday night.

In case you did not know...

The Southpaw Regional Wrestling is a parody series on WWE’s YouTube channel which features a fictional wrestling promotion called Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

The series features some current superstars such as John Cena, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and many others.

Jericho has featured previously in the series as an interviewer by the name of Clint Bobski.

The heart of the matter

PW Insider revealed that Chris Jericho filmed episodes for Southpaw Regional Wrestling after his return this week.

Jericho had left WWE back in May to tour with Fozzy. This week on SmackDown, he returned and challenged Kevin Owens for a United States Championship match after confronting Owens and AJ Styles.

He was granted this demand by Shane McMahon, and Jericho headlined the show alongside Owens and AJ Styles in a triple threat match, which Styles won.

What’s next?

While the current stint of Jericho might not be a long one, it was a good idea by WWE to use him for the series.

Author’s Take

No matter what role Jericho takes up, he excels in it and Y2J coming back to Southpaw is great news for the fans of the parody show! He was hilarious in the previous season and will surely bring more laughs in the coming series.