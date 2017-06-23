From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why Enzo Amore tweeted to Conor McGregor

Why has Enzo Amore been calling out Conor McGregor?

This might lead to bigger things

What’s the story?

As per Cageside Seats, the reason behind Enzo Amore’s Tweets to Conor McGregor is that the WWE are trying to get in on the promotion of the McGregor vs. Mayweather super-fight. Both of Enzo’s Tweets referring to McGregor can be seen below:

.@TheNotoriousMMA , you talk s*** and Floyd is going to knock it out of you. And if he doesn’t, I will. — Enzo Amore (@real1) June 16, 2017

.@BigCassWWE threw in the towel, I dried up a gangster tear with it.. But I ain't throwin in the towel w/ @TheNotoriousMMA i got nothin lose — Enzo Amore (@real1) June 21, 2017

Conor McGregor hasn’t responded to the Tweets as of yet.

In case you didn’t know...

UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor and undefeated Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. are scheduled to face off against each other in a boxing match. The match is scheduled to take place on 26th August 2017 and is being promoted by Showtime Boxing and Floyd Mayweather’s company Mayweather Promotions.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his company have previously had a working relationship with the WWE wherein he had been a part of WrestleMania 24 in a match against The Big Show. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, has also been connected to the WWE in the past, with Triple H having confirmed the company’s interest in him in late 2016.

The heart of the matter

Enzo Amore, who recently split up with his tag team partner Big Cass following Cass turning heel, has posted two Tweets referring to McGregor now. The first of his Tweets directed towards McGregor insinuated that McGregor was going to get knocked out by Mayweather, failing which, as per Enzo, he would knock McGregor out himself.

In the second Tweet, which also addressed Enzo’s split with Big Cass, Enzo stated that he had “nothing to lose” against Conor McGregor and that he wouldn’t be “throw in the towel”, which means that he won’t be giving up against him.

Also read: 5 reasons why WWE must sign Conor McGregor

As per the rumours, the reason behind Enzo Amore’s Tweets is that the WWE are trying to get in on the promotions for the August Super-fight Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. As mentioned earlier, Mayweather has previously worked with the WWE and McGregor has been linked to the company in the past as well.

WWE might look to get either Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather Jr. to make an appearance at a WWE event prior to their match, possibly at SummerSlam 2017 which will take place on 20th August 2017, six days prior to the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight.

With Triple H also recently making a comment on Sky Sports News inviting McGregor and Mayweather to the WWE, there might actually be quite a bit of truth to these rumours.

What’s next?

There is no official confirmation about the WWE having any part in the promotion of the upcoming Super-fight as of yet. Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will face off against each other in a boxing match on 26th August 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, USA.

As far as Enzo is concerned, he will probably be making a statement about his split with Big Cass when he appears on the 26th June 2017 edition of RAW.

Author’s take

If the WWE are trying to get Conor McGregor to make an appearance at SummerSlam 2017 to have a cross promotional affair with the Mayweather/McGregor fight, then they’re definitely doing it right.

Enzo Amore having a confrontation with McGregor, and possibly getting knocked out, as a result, would be the most believable scenario when it comes to McGregor facing off against a WWE Superstar.

Amore, out of WWE's popular Superstars, is probably the most similar to McGregor in terms of size and talking trash and a showdown between the two would certainly be believable and watchable.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com