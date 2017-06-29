From the WWE Rumor Mill: Two possible matches for Battleground

Two interesting matches are expected to be added to the Battleground PPV

by Rohit Nath News 29 Jun 2017, 20:05 IST

Battleground will be a SmackDown Live-exclusive PPV

What’s the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, two matches that will likely happen at Battleground are Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis.

In case you didn’t know...

Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin have been teasing a feud since Money In The Bank. Nakamura and AJ Styles were close to winning the briefcase, only to be pushed down from the ladder by Baron Corbin.

Even on the latest episode of SmackDown Live, Nakamura was carefully observing Corbin’s match with Zayn. As for Sami Zayn, he interrupted Maria and Mike Kanellis’ SmackDown Live debut, planting the seeds for a feud right there.

The heart of the matter

The feuds for the upcoming SmackDown Live PPV have been set after MITB. Corbin has the briefcase, so long-term Nakamura will likely be the superstar who will be protected more, and thus probably will be going over.

Since Mike Kanellis is new, The Underdog from the underground will likely eat another a pin. It may not be clean, but Zayn will take another loss.

Corbin vs Sami Zayn should be a fascinating match. Both superstars are positioned as rising stars of the company and will likely be in the main event scene for years to come. Corbin looks set to become a World Champion anytime between now and June of next year. Rumour has it that Corbin will cash in on the babyface who eventually dethrones Jinder Mahal for the championship.

What’s next?

SmackDown Live will continue its build to Battleground. The creative direction of the blue brand looks impressive right now.

Author’s take

SmackDown Live needs to find a way to drag till Summerslam, so the card of the Battleground PPV may not be too exciting. Regardless, there should be some fascinating match-ups in there overall. If John Cena is on the card, it will obviously add a huge boost.

