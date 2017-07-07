From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE set to confirm new Bellas TV show

We just can't get enough of them, apparently.

The Bellas are TV show creating machines

What’s the story?

As originally reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is apparently on the verge of doing another non-wrestling based television show involving The Bella Twins. This rumour comes in the wake of the duo’s YouTube channel taking off in the last few months.

In case you didn’t know...

People have a lot of opinions when it comes to the Bella Twins, but one thing you can’t deny is that they know how to market themselves. The sisters have been able to create an empire of sorts over the last few years, with the hit Total Divas and Total Bellas shows bringing in a whole host of new eyes to the WWE product. For that, WWE is indebted to the twins.

The heart of the matter

The report suggests that WWE does indeed want to do a non-wrestling TV show with the Bellas, having applied for the trademark “Bella Appetit”. The show would apparently revolve around travel, bars, health, fitness, cooking, restaurants and things of that nature. It hasn’t been confirmed as to whether or not this will be filmed in the same kind of fashion as Total Bellas and Total Divas.

What’s next?

With Season 2 of Total Bellas coming up in the next few months, it wouldn’t surprise us to see WWE announce this new show during the season finale of TB. With that being said, WWE is usually cautious to rush into things in terms of TV shows so it makes sense for them to see how the second season of the spin-off goes first.

Author’s take

As fans of the ‘Total’ series, we’re happy to see another show in the pipeline, even though it may be a little bit different. Say what you want about Total Divas, but it has certainly benefitted the company in the long run. Moving forward, more and more female Superstars will gain a greater fan base courtesy of the show.

