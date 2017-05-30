From the WWE Rumour Mill: Paige and Alberto Del Rio expected to tie the knot in July

30 May 2017

Paige with Alberto Del Rio

Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer podcast that Alberto Del Rio and Paige are expected to get married around late July this year. Del Rio is currently signed with TNA while his fiance Paige is still an employee of the WWE.

This isn’t the first time that Paige and Del Rio have spoken out about their marriage with them having planned and announced it first in March and then in June. Their relationship, however, has been tumultuous, to say the least.

Apparently, they had a huge backstage fight at Impact tapings earlier this month and to further muddy the waters, Paige’s engagement ring was stolen from their hotel room a couple of weeks later.

Obviously, the leaked adult tapes of Paige with Brad Maddox and Xavier Woods a while back didn’t help the situation either.

Paige is currently on the shelf, nursing a serious neck injury, although still signed on to the WWE. Del Rio on the other hand, having fallen out with the powers that be in the company, is currently signed on to its rival company, TNA.

It is widely expected that Paige will be released by the WWE soon and is only being kept on the books so that the WWE can capitalise from the movie about her being shot by The Rock’s production house.

Recently, a video surfaced of Del Rio condemning Triple H and the other decision makers in the WWE, with Paige also standing by. It is telling that she shared the video from her social media accounts.

We have to wait and see if Paige’s marriage with Del Rio goes on without a hitch. Both of them, her especially, are having a roller-coaster year and their wedding has reportedly been delayed twice already.

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see how her impasse with the WWE develops as well.

Paige is, arguably, one of the first protagonists of the Women’s Revolution and it is sad to see that the choices in her personal life may have cost her WWE career. In any case, her first priority should be to heal from her serious neck injury.

We would like to wish the couple the best of luck.