Frustrated 45-year-old former WWE Champion to quit the company over not getting to main-event WrestleMania? Exploring the possible move to AEW

AEW could get a top former WWE Champion when his contract ends in 2024, as he might leave the company. The superstar is none other than 4-time WWE World Champion Sheamus. His contract is due to end in 2024 and he hasn't been seen in action since his match against Edge last year.

The Celtic Warrior had a stellar run in the company, including fantastic matches against Gunther and Drew McIntyre. Fans wanted Sheamus to dethrone Gunther at Clash at the Castle in 2022, but that did not happen. He got another shot at Gunther's Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 39 in a triple-threat match along with Drew McIntyre.

The match was considered not only the Match of the Night but has been noted as the Match of the Year in many polls. Unfortunately, the 45-year-old is not happy with the creative and feels that he hasn't gotten his due. Sheamus had stated his frustrations in an interview that his faction The Brawling Brutes were not given the same opportunities that The Bloodline got.

Sheamus has recently stated that he thought his match at WrestleMania 39 should have been the main event. The former WWE Champion's lengthy absence from WWE could be pointing towards the fact that he will not renew his contract in 2024 and will quit the company to potentially join AEW.

Sheamus felt his match at WWE WrestleMania 39 match should have been the main event

Sheamus had a conversation with Will Dalton on Virgin Media Sports Stories. The ex-World Heavyweight Champion delved into aspirations he's yet to fulfill within the Stamford-based promotion. Expressing his desire, the 45-year-old affirmed his goal to secure the Intercontinental Championship and headline WrestleMania before bidding farewell to his wrestling career.

''I should have main evented WrestleMania last year. It should have gone on last. It stole the show at WrestleMania. Nothing came close, match-wise, the match me, Gunther, and Drew had. I knew that was always going to be the case. I was so close (to capturing title) at 'Mania, and it just got taken away from me," Sheamus said.

Despite nearly two decades with the company, Sheamus hasn't had the opportunity to main-event The Showcase of the Immortals. The Celtic Warrior has been absent from television due to an injury. His last in-ring appearance was a losing effort against Edge on the August 18 episode of SmackDown, marking the conclusion of The Rated-R Superstar's WWE career.

