Elimination Chamber: Toronto is less than two weeks away, and the PLE will carry special significance as the last major roadblock on The Road to WrestleMania. The fields for both chamber matches have been set.

Ad

The Women's Chamber bout will feature Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez. These six superstars will battle for the right to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, the Men's Chamber match features an all-star field comprised of John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The stakes couldn't be higher as the winner will face Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

Last year, Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber while Drew McIntyre outlasted five men inside the steel structure to book his spot at 'Mania.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

While their victories were remembered, not all winners have been fondly remembered. On that note, let's look at four forgotten winners of the Men's Chamber bout.

#4. Chris Jericho won the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Chris Jericho has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE. As a nine-time Intercontinental Champion and the inaugural Undisputed World Champion, Y2J has left an indelible footprint in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

However, Jericho's WWE legacy has received less attention in recent years due to his AEW run. Furthermore, some of his accomplishments like winning the World Heavyweight Championship inside the chamber in February 2010 have been largely forgotten.

The 2010 SmackDown Elimination Chamber match is remembered for two reasons. First and foremost, an unfortunate pyrotechnics incident resulted in The Undertaker's trenchcoat catching fire, endangering The Phenom's life and career.

Secondly, Shawn Michaels' interference towards the end of the match, where he dropped Taker with a devastating Sweet-Chin Music, allowing Jericho to score the pinfall win.

Ad

HBK's interference led to the infamous "Streak vs. Career" match at 'Mania, while Jericho defended the World Heavyweight Title against Edge in a forgotten title bout.

#3. Jack Swagger's forgotten win over Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho, Kane, Randy Orton, and Mark Henry

Elimination Chamber 2013 was an odd PLE. John Cena vs. The Rock II was happening at WrestleMania 29 after Cena won the Royal Rumble. The Brahma Bull also ended CM Punk's historic reign to become WWE Champion.

Ad

The World Heavyweight Title scene was a mess, as WWE didn't know who would challenge Alberto Del Rio at Mania. Their eventual choice left much to be desired as the company booked Jack Swagger to win a star-studded chamber match to face Del Rio.

Swagger had recently returned from a hiatus, but fans weren't interested in his story. Furthermore, the All-American failed to win the World Title and his push ended before it even began.

Ad

Someone like Jericho or Orton would have been a much better choice to win as they would have garnered more interest.

#2. The New Day won the first-ever Tag Team Elimination Chamber

Ad

The New Day may not be in the good graces of the WWE Universe following their shocking betrayal of Big E, but they will go down as one of the most successful tandems of this generation.

Out of their many successes, winning the first-ever Tag Team Elimination Chamber match is a forgotten accomplishment for several reasons. First, the historic win came a decade ago in May 2015. Hence, it's understandable if it has faded out of memory.

Ad

Secondly, the Tag Team division wasn't red hot then, and many of the participants in the match were unlikely to be taken as credible challengers. For example, The Ascension was still new to the roster and had already been buried.

Furthermore, the rules of the match weren't clear to the fans, and having more bodies inside the chamber wasn't the brightest idea.

#1. Ryback survived the Elimination Chamber to win the Intercontinental Championship

Ad

On the same night that the first-ever Tag Team Chamber match was held, another took place for the Intercontinental Championship, which had been vacated upon Daniel Bryan's ill-timed injury.

There was nothing particularly wrong about the match, but it felt flat. Mark Henry's entry into the match was botched as his pod broke unceremoniously before the buzzer rang.

Dolph Ziggler and King Barrett were the only two superstars who had a legitimate connection with the WWE Universe. Mark Henry and R-Truth had no chance of winning, and Sheamus had received much heel heat for the wrong reasons.

The lack of star power and the rapidity with which the match was put in place detracted from its value. Furthermore, the winner, Ryback, had a stale and outdated gimmick, and time proved that WWE should have gone with another option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback