Future superstar with ties to Seth Rollins, talent missing in action - 5 stars who should get a big push on WWE NXT after WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is set to be an epic two-night Premium Live Event taking place in under two weeks. While the event will be incredible, it isn't the only major show WWE will offer that weekend.

The NXT brand will also air Stand & Deliver 2023. The big show is being headlined by Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. Other top stars of the brand will appear, as will RAW's Johnny Gargano.

NXT is a constantly evolving brand. It started as a competition show, evolved into a small developmental territory, grew into the number three brand, transitioned into NXT 2.0, and is now in its latest incarnation. While the show has had many changes, the plethora of talent available is consistent.

There are numerous talented stars in NXT who aren't on the Stand & Deliver card as of yet or simply aren't on the receiving end of a major push. These talented superstars may end up being pushed up the card following WrestleMania 39 and NXT Stand & Deliver.

Below are five stars who should get a big push on WWE NXT after WrestleMania 39.

#5. Nathan Frazer is a star in the making

Nathan Frazer

Nathan Frazer is a British superstar who started in WWE as part of the NXT UK brand. He moved over to NXT in the United States shortly before the British brand shut down in favor of the upcoming NXT Europe brand.

While Frazer has captured fans' imaginations thanks to his incredible aerial assault and in-ring expertise, his talent isn't shocking for those who are in the know. Frazer was trained by Seth Rollins and much of what he does is influenced by The Visionary.

The talented Nathan Frazer is yet to win a title in WWE NXT, but that could and should change after WrestleMania weekend. Frazer winning the North American Championship or even tag team gold alongside Axiom could be the perfect way to move him up the card.

#4. Blair Davenport has too much talent to sit on the sidelines

Blair Davenport

Blair Davenport is an extremely talented superstar currently on the NXT brand. She first joined World Wrestling Entertainment as part of NXT UK where she was a top contender for Meiko Satomura's NXT UK Women's Championship.

Unfortunately, Blair has been missing in action for quite some time with no information as to why currently available. She hasn't competed in WWE since NXT Worlds Collide, yet remains on the roster page and will even be DLC in WWE 2K23.

While there may be a health reason for Blair's absence, if it comes down to creative, NXT should correct this immediately after WrestleMania weekend. Davenport is extremely talented and could be a top challenger for the NXT Women's Championship.

#3. Dragon Lee is now part of WWE

WWE NXT @WWENXT



#WWENXT NXT’s newest Superstar @dragonlee95 is ready to lace up his boots and take to the ring to prove why he’s one of the best competitors in the entire locker room. NXT’s newest Superstar @dragonlee95 is ready to lace up his boots and take to the ring to prove why he’s one of the best competitors in the entire locker room. #WWENXT https://t.co/Q8rj5HfQTP

Dragon Lee is in WWE! Fans were ecstatic when the news emerged that the talented Lucha star was joining World Wrestling Entertainment and fans have wondered how he'd debut ever since.

While he's yet to have a match, he did appear in the crowd as WWE's next big signing. Dragon Lee was then interviewed on NXT last week, which you can see in the video above.

Given Lee's immense talent, he should be in for a big push almost immediately after WrestleMania weekend. While Axiom is obviously influenced by Lucha, Lee will be the only major star on the NXT brand who has a lucha background, thus making him stand out among the rest.

#2. Ivy Nile has a lot of untapped potential

Ivy Nile on NXT Level Up

Ivy Nile is part of the Diamond Mine stable on WWE NXT alongside The Creed Brothers, and previously the likes of Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp. She's a small but powerful submission expert and striker.

Things were looking up for Nile for quite a while, as she's been undefeated on NXT Level Up and regularly teamed up with Tatum Paxley. Unfortunately, Paxley has seemingly turned her back on Ivy.

While Ivy is yet to win any gold in WWE, that could change after NXT Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania weekend. NXT has a slew of talented female stars poised to be major players, including Tiffany Stratton & Sol Ruca, but Ivy Nile should be side by side with those names.

#1. Tyler Bate's NXT UK success should be replicated

Tyler Bate is an incredibly talented superstar who is currently part of the NXT brand. He first joined WWE as part of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament, a two-day tournament that he ultimately won. The UKCT was a precursor to NXT UK.

Bate had an incredible run on NXT UK. He's a two-time United Kingdom Champion, a former NXT UK Tag Team Champion, and a former winner of the Heritage Cup. He's even held the NXT Tag Team Titles as a member of NXT UK.

Despite so much success in the past, The Big Strong Boy is yet to win a belt while competing on NXT as an official roster member. That should change after WrestleMania weekend. Bate should hold gold, be it the NXT North American, NXT Tag Team, or even the NXT Championship.

Poll : 0 votes