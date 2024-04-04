WWE always tries to build the most impressive cards for The Show of Shows, and WrestleMania 40 is no exception.

Every title is on the line except the Women's Tag Team titles, but the Kabuki Warriors are still in a big match at the event. Despite many attempts to build the best card possible for WrestleMania 40, several stars will miss this year's event.

It's a juggling act WWE must deal with every year as it weighs the payoffs for its top angles on the Road to The Grandest Stage of Them All. The next seven promising WWE stars will miss out on WrestleMania 40.

#7 The Creeds & #6 Pretty Deadly missed out on tag team mayhem

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince made a big impact shortly after they were selected by SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft. They earned a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Few current stars are better at the comedic nuances of wrestling but Pretty Deadly seemed to have mastered that side of the craft. The duo lost to Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne in their qualifying match and will now be a part of the Andre The Giant Battle Royal.

The Creeds have wowed in their few months on WWE RAW. Julius and Brutus Creed are amateur wrestling throwbacks to American Alpha and Team Angle. They were defeated by DIY in a qualifying match for the ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

#5 Ricochet has continued to wow with his performances

Ricochet has been featured in singles matches over the last month. He hasn't been used heavily on the red brand, missing out on the Elimination Chamber event in Perth.

It doesn't matter who he faces because The One and Only delivers every time he hits the ring. He's a unique star who cannot be duplicated and one that many younger stars copy due to his outstanding proclivity between and atop the ropes.

His matches with JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Ivar are likely showcases for something after WrestleMania 40. It's still disappointing not to see Ricochet in a contest like the tag team ladder match due to his nature for jaw-dropping spots.

#4 Andrade is carefully planning his moves on RAW

Andrade has won his first few back matches on WWE RAW

While Ricochet has been on the roster for years, Andrade returned for a second run during the 2024 Royal Rumble. He had a decent showing and joined WWE RAW after the Rumble.

El Idolo has acted as a face in his return, yet has gone out of his way to converse with Dominik Mysterio. Dom wants to add Andrade to The Judgment Day but they don't seem as open to the idea.

Like Ricochet, Andrade has had great matches on Monday nights against Apollo Crews and Giovanni Vinci. Despite his interaction with Dominik, it seems like Andrade's path will become more defined after WrestleMania 40.

#3 Chad Gable has worked with Sami Zayn ahead of WrestleMania 40

Chad Gable has won over the fans with his hard work and dedication

It may not be on the level of the Cody Rhodes/Rock situation, but a portion of the WWE Universe were hoping Chad Gable would be the one to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

Gable has always worked hard with whatever gimmick he has been handed. He pushed The Ring General to the limit in their encounters, gaining more support each time.

He's still been a vocal part of the Intercontinental title angle, handing out advice and training tips to Zayn before the big match. Many fans are still hoping he'll be added to the match.

#2 Tiffany Stratton isn't booked for WrestleMania 40

What's in store for Tiffany Stratton in the second half of the year?

Tiffany Stratton took the main roster fans by storm after a successful run in WWE NXT. She debuted in the 2024 Royal Rumble and was instantly a hit with the WWE Universe.

Whenever she was featured, she was instantly cheered more than women who have been on the main roster for years. The entire crowd even chanted for her as she waited in a pod at the Elimination Chamber event.

Some stars just have it, and Stratton has taken advantage of her 'It Factor.' With how she has been featured, it seemed like she'd be on the WrestleMania card in some capacity.

#1 Bron Breakker will be a fixture on future WrestleMania cards

Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Tag Team titles at Stand & Deliver

The face of WWE NXT over the last three years is also technically a part of the SmackDown roster. He's had a few squash matches and also participated in the Royal Rumble.

Because he has a match at Stand & Deliver on Saturday, Bron Breakker probably missed out on a featured spot at WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, however, will all wrestle twice at WrestleMania 40.

With how he and Stratton were hyped over the last few months, it is a bit of a surprise that both former NXT Champions are not on the card for WrestleMania 40.

