Future of WWE to align with Roman Reigns? - 4 reasons why Bron Breakker would be an ideal addition to The Bloodline

Bron Breakker is one of WWE's brightest prospects. Still in his mid-20s, the second-generation superstar has already achieved a lot. He is a two-time NXT Champion who has competed against Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, Tommaso Ciampa, Gunther, and others.

The son of Rick Steiner, Bron blends much of his father's style with his uncle's, Scott Steiner. Those features, mixed in with his personality and unique traits, mean World Wrestling Entertainment has a phenomenal talent on their hands.

A sign of just how good Bron is was presented during NXT this week. Paul Heyman revealed he will be in his corner for a big match next week. This was allegedly at the request of Roman Reigns.

Many are now wondering if Bron could link up with Heyman, The Tribal Chief, and the rest of The Bloodline. This article will look at a handful of reasons why the former NXT Champion could be a brilliant addition to the successful faction.

#4. Bron Breakker is arguably the future of WWE

Expand Tweet

As noted, Bron Breakker is a young man. Despite winning the NXT Championship twice, he's only been in the business for a handful of years. In that time, he has risen to the top of WWE NXT almost instantly, headlining numerous Premium Live Events.

Many have predicted Bron to be the future of WWE. If that is the case, he needs to constantly be able to succeed. By pairing him up with The Bloodline, all eyes will always be on Breakker.

If The Big Bad Booty Nephew is in a faction with Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns, fans will associate him with those top acts. That will immediately make Bron a star in the eyes of the SmackDown audience.

#3. He could be a 'Paul Heyman Guy'

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman has had a long and storied career. From working in wrestling magazines and taking photos to becoming a manager, commentator, and booker, Heyman has done almost everything there is to do in pro wrestling.

Perhaps his greatest gift is his eye for talent. Whether in ECW, working in creative for WWE, or the stars he deems as the future, Heyman has an incredible ability to see greatness before others do. He's also wise enough to pair up with those he knows will be massive stars.

Bron has the tools necessary to follow in the footsteps of previous 'Paul Heyman Guys' like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Heyman likely knows this, so associating himself with Bron could mean a long-term partnership in The Bloodline and beyond. This would benefit both men.

#2. Bron could freshen the group up

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline has had an incredible run in WWE. The group has been around for about three years and has remained relevant and noteworthy.

Part of why The Bloodline has been so successful comes down to its members. Roman Reigns has been the leader, with Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and even Sami Zayn all being important cogs in the wheel at one point.

Now that Sami and Jey are out of the group, however, WWE runs the risk of the stable growing dull. To correct that, they may need to inject new life into the group that can then offer something fresh. Bron would have fresh interactions with everybody, making things intriguing and entertaining.

#1. He could join the stable for a future breakup storyline

Roman Reigns

WWE legend Dutch Mantell recently said that somebody is hired to be fired in wrestling. In this context, he meant that, ultimately, nobody will keep a job in the entertainment business forever. You have a job until you don't anymore.

In some ways, factions are similar. You join a faction to leave the faction. If a group forms, it is usually to tell a long-term storyline that eventually leads to the demise of the stable. From there, the members could feud with each other, and new stories are created.

Bron Breakker could and should join The Bloodline simply for his eventual exit. A feud with Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and especially Roman Reigns could make for incredible TV. However, there must be a backstory first for the rivalry to matter. Bron being in The Bloodline makes for a good backstory.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.