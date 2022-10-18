G4 TV canceled: Which WWE Superstar lost his dream job at the network?

It was recently shared that G4 TV, an American network owned by Comcast that focused on video games, was canceled due to low viewership and financial issues. One of the people affected by the major changes is a notable New Day Member.

Xavier Woods is one of the WWE Superstars who proudly shares his admiration for video games. He even runs a YouTube channel called UpUpDownDown where he is primarily joined by fellow stablemates Kofi Kingston and Big E.

His love for gaming was recognized by fans when Woods won a campaign that eventually got him hired as a host. He became one of the hosts for Arena in June and was announced for Attack of the Show in September.

Unfortunately, for the WWE Superstar, his time with the network came to a sudden halt. On October 16, 2022, a memo by Comcast's CEO was released by Deadline that detailed the reason for G4 TV's discontinuation:

"We invested to create the new G4 as an online and TV destination for fans to be entertained, be inspired, and connect with gaming content. Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results. This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4’s operations, effective immediately." (H/T: Deadline)

Following the cancelation, there were also reports from The Washington Post that various crew members from the show Arena quit last week.

Xavier Woods react to G4 TV's cancelation

The SmackDown Superstar was clearly upset by the sudden news, but he still expressed his gratitude to the network.

Following the cancelation of G4 TV, Woods took to Twitter to share that he found out about the news while on a plane ride. Still, he expressed that he was still happy to meet and learn from different people and thanked the fans for their support:

"Unfortunately @G4TV has come to an end but I am beyond glad that I got the chance to meet and learn from so many amazing and talented people. Thank you to everyone who supported us! And thank you for helping me get the chance to live out a huge goal," Xavier Woods tweeted

"Unfortunately @G4TV has come to an end but I am beyond glad that I got the chance to meet and learn from so many amazing and talented people. Thank you to everyone who supported us! And thank you for helping me get the chance to live out a huge goal," Xavier Woods tweeted

Although G4 TV's cancelation came all of a sudden, Xavier Woods has definitely cherished his time with them.

