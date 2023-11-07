Gene Snitsky hinted at his WWE return way before: What fans missed

Gene Snitsky recently returned to WWE in a short yet memorable backstage segment after Monday Night RAW. The appearance excited many fans since it was sudden, but the former superstar has always opened his doors with a possible return.

Gene Snitsky began his WWE journey in 2003 as part of the OVW roster. He debuted on the main roster in 2004 during Kane and Lita's storyline. He was supposed to return to OVW, but his angle with the on-screen couple was so well-received that he became a RAW star on a full-time basis.

Sintsky was released in December 2008 and hasn't returned to the company since, but did mention it was always a possibility.

While on the Cheap Heat Productions podcast in March 2023, Gene Snitsky shared that he was offered to return by WWE director Marty Miller multiple times in the past. However, nothing ever materialized.

"He [Marty Miller] would always be like, 'Snitsk, man, we need to get you back, we need to get you back.' So, I don't know what the whole behind the scenes thing was or what was going on, but there was a lot of guys pushing for me to come back, but it just never materialized. As the saying goes in pro wrestling, never say never. I'm a walking character, to this day," said Snitsky.

Snitsky's last match and appearance with the company was on RAW's November 24, 2008 episode, where he lost a tournament match against CM Punk for the Intercontinental Championship.

Which superstars Gene Snitsky is interested to face if he returns full-time?

Gene Snitsky was best known for his angle with Lita and Kane

Snitsky signed with various wrestling promotions after his release from the Stamford-based promotion, namely TNA and MLW. From the looks of it, he won't return to WWE full-time, but he already has some opponents in mind.

While on the same appearance at Cheap Heat Productions, the former WWE star stated that he would be interested in wrestling Braun Strowman. Gene also shared that since he trained with the Samoans, specifically Afa Anoa'i, he wouldn't mind facing Roman Reigns.

What did Gene Snitsky do in his WWE return?

Chelsea Green was backstage complaining about why she and Piper Niven were put into a Number One Contender's match for the Women's World Championship despite being the Women's Tag Team Champions. She crossed paths with Gene, who said his catchphrase: "It wasn't my fault," before Green walked away with disgust.

It remains to be seen when fans can see Gene on the Stamford-based promotion's programming once again.

