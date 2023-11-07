"Now I wasn't expecting that," "Huge pop" - Fans go berserk as 53-year-old former WWE Superstar returns on RAW

Fans recently took to Twitter in excitement after a 53-year-old former WWE Superstar returned on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Gene Snitsky.

Snitsky performed for World Wrestling Entertainment from 2003 to 2008. The star's first segment on the main roster was with Kane and Lita. He later mentioned that WWE only planned for his on-off appearance on the main roster, and he was supposed to return to OVW for development.

However, Gene Snitsky's segment alongside The Big Red Machine was well-received by fans, which gave him a promotion, and he started appearing full-time on RAW. That star's last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion was on the November 24, 2008, episode of the red brand, where he lost the Intercontinental Championship Tournament match to CM Punk.

WWE recently posted an exclusive video on social media in which Snitsky appeared in a backstage segment alongside Chelsea Green. She was complaining after she was put in a Number 1 Contender's match for the Women's World Championship. He was seen saying his catchphrase, "It wasn't my fault," as Green walked away in disgust.

WrestleOps took to Twitter to repost the video and asked fans if it was actually Snitsky. Twitter users immediately started commenting on the post in excitement.

Some were surprised to see him, and one wrote that it took them back to their childhood. Others were excited to see Snitsky again and thought he looked great for his age.

You can check out fans' reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

WWE brought back another star recently and is set for major surprises soon, according to reports

During the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, WWE Universe was treated with a return of Kairi Sane, who helped IYO SKY retain her Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

However, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the Stamford-based promotion is in talks with another Japanese star's return.

Sean mentioned during a Q&A on YouTube that former NXT star Sarray will probably be the next return, and he also said that Authors of Pain are under a contract with the company, so their return cannot be ruled out either.

"They're working on Sarray, and I don't know, AOP [Authors of Pain] has been under a deal for a while."

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for returns this year, as Randy Orton and CM Punk are also speculated.

