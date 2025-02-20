“Get your hands off my wife” - When Jimmy Uso got into an argument with former WWE Champion

  • home icon
By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Feb 20, 2025 06:19 GMT
Former WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso (Photo credit: WWE.com)
A few years ago, former WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso got into an argument with former WWE Champion AJ Styles. On September 19, 2018, Jimmy Uso teamed up with his wife and fellow WWE star Naomi to take on The Phenomenal One and Charlotte Flair as part of the Mixed Match Challenge in WWE.

At one point, Charlotte and AJ were at ringside, and Naomi went over the top rope to hit The Queen, with Styles grabbing her in the air. Jimmy didn't like this and went straight to the former World Champion to confront him.

"Get your hands off my wife," Uso said, with AJ trying to defend himself and arguing with the former WWE Tag Team Champion before Charlotte Flair got over the top rope to hit both Jimmy and Naomi.

Ultimately, Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles won this battle after The Queen used the Figure-Eight lock and forced Naomi to tap out.

Naomi praises Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso

Naomi recently had an interview with The Wrestling Classic and was asked to choose the better wrestler between her husband, Jimmy Uso, and her brother-in-law, Jey Uso. The reigning Women's Tag Team Champion didn't want to pick a side and chose both, praising them for what they had accomplished.

Following their split from The Bloodline, Jey and Jimmy fought at WrestleMania 40 in a Brother vs Brother Match, where the Yeet Master prevailed. Since then, Jey emerged as a megastar and fan favorite on RAW, getting title opportunities and winning his first-ever singles title (the Intercontinental Championship). He then went on to win the 2025 Royal Rumble and will now take on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at 'Mania, aiming to become World Champion for the first time in his WWE career.

For his part, Jimmy Uso missed significant time with an injury but returned and played a key role in the Bloodline Civil War in the latter part of 2024. Now, he has missed the opportunity to enter the Elimination Chamber and has no clear path to WrestleMania 41, so it remains to be seen what WWE Creative plans for him as the Road to WrestleMania continues.

Edited by Angana Roy
