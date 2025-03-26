Getting title shots; Confronted by a rival faction? 5 Predictions for The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 41

The Judgment Day continues to struggle on Monday Night RAW. Its members continue to seek stability amid tension between Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan.

Heading into WrestleMania 41, though, the faction will try to regroup and could even get title opportunities in both singles and tag team action.

With that in mind, here's a look at five predictions for The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 41.

#5. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could defend their tag team title against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley

On this week's RAW, Raquel Rodriguez attempted to become the Women's Intercontinental Champion but came up short against Lyra Valkyria, who stood tall and won the match to retain her title.

To do so, the Irish star needed some help from Bayley, who came to her aid to help her deal with the numbers game, with Liv Morgan being at Raquel's corner.

Thus, what we saw Monday on RAW could lead to a tag team match at WrestleMania 41, where Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might put their Women's Tag Team Title on the line against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.

#4. The Wyatt Sicks may confront The Judgment Day

The Wyatt Sicks on RAW! [Image from WWE.com]

The Wyatt Sicks faction has been out for months following the end of its feud with The Final Testament on RAW last December. The leader, Uncle Howdy, has reportedly been out due to an injury, but the eerie stable may come back on The Grandest Stage of Them All and confront The Judgment Day.

On that occasion, the two factions could get into a completely new storyline, and the Wyatt Sicks could bring Alexa Bliss in as a new addition to deal with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

#3. Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41?

After what we saw this past Monday, it should be a no-brainer that Bron Breakker will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line in a multi-man match at WrestleMania 41.

The Unpredictable Badass defended his title against Penta on Monday, but Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match, assaulting both Breakker and Cero Miedo.

Next week, Bron and Penta will likely be out for revenge on The Judgment Day, and the expectation is that RAW GM Adam Pearce will book a Fatal Four-Way Match for The Show of Shows, where The Dog of WWE will take on Penta, Finn, and Dirty Dom.

#2. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio could split up

It could happen at WrestleMania 41 should neither of the two become the Intercontinental Champion. It's more likely that The Prince will turn on Dirty Dom amid their tension over the past several weeks.

Should this happen, either of the two could turn babyface and leave The Judgment Day, starting a feud that could lead to a match on RAW or one of the upcoming PLEs.

#1. The faction could add a new member

Dominik Mysterio and Carlito! [Image from WWE.com]

It is something that has been teased on RAW, even though Finn Balor is not in favor of it. Dominik Mysterio has had backstage segments with RAW Superstars, trying to convince them to join The Judgment Day.

JD McDonagh, who is currently sidelined due to an injury, is also not in favor of the faction adding a new member. Hence, it will be interesting to see how Dirty Dom manages to bring in a new member.

