GFW/Impact Wrestling News: Big update on Alberto El Patron's on-going suspension 

United GFW champion Alberto El Patron, who was serving an indefinite suspension owing to domestic abuse, is reported to make a comeback to the ring.

PWInsider has reported that The Mexican Aristocrat will be returning just in time for GFW’s Destination X Special which is scheduled to take place on August 17, in Orlando, Florida.

The background

Alberto El Patron received his suspension from GFW on July 12, 2017, after being charged with domestic violence against his fiance, Paige. Formerly known as Alberto Del Rio during his stint with WWE, the 40-year-old was detained by law enforcement officials after an alleged violent altercation at a Florida airport with Paige.

However, the Orlando P.D has now cleared Patron off all the charges regarding the incident. Despite being relieved of the allegations, GFW issued a statement a couple of days back stating that the company will continue their internal inspection in the Patron-Paige incident.

The heart of the matter

Alberto’s appearance at Destination X depends solely on whether or not GFW wants him there. Since the status of his suspension is still up in the air, it could go either way.

There was also a conflict in dates between Combate Americas and GFW which hindered his chances of featuring on Destination X. Patron had an event coming up for the MMA promotion on August 17, the same day as the GFW PPV event.

Former president of the Combate Americas, Alberto, however, made his intentions clear as he stepped down from the post last month. And it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to the fans if he shows up for Destination X, provided that his suspension is lifted.

Parallels from the past

This isn’t the first time that Alberto has got entwined in an altercation that required police intervention. In 2016, the two time World Heavyweight Champion was involved in a stabbing incident after supposedly defending his fiancee Paige from a drunk person who was making unwarranted advances to her.

Earlier this year in January, Mexico’s Greatest Export and his brother El Hijo del Dos Caras left an independent show to go to a nightclub, only to end up getting involved in a bar brawl. The two were arrested and sent to a police precinct in Leoben, Austria. The Austrian police later confirmed that charges against Del Rio have been dropped.

Author’s take

Alberto has been having some behavioral issues that need to be figured out very soon. If not, his temper will get him in much trouble, which could indeed lead to jail time.

While the charges have been dropped, it would be unfortunate for him to lose a beautiful relationship with his fiancé based on just an altercation.