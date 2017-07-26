GFW/Impact Wrestling News: Reby Hardy goes on another twitter rant explaining latest "Broken" gimmick situation

Reby went off on yet another Twitter rant against Impact Wrestling

by Rohit Nath News 26 Jul 2017, 20:55 IST

Reby is back at it again!

What's the story?

Although she was rumoured to be told by lawyers not to Tweet out against GFW Impact Wrestling, Reby Hardy went on yet another rant against GFW and Anthem over their pending lawsuit for the "Broken" gimmick.

In case you didn't know...

Reby Hardy and The Hardy family have been in clash with Anthem and Impact over the legal rights to the "Broken" gimmick which the Hardy Boyz made popular in TNA.

Reby had gone on numerous Twitter rants against Impact Wrestling and Anthem, often using less than appropriate language as well.

It was reported that the Hardyz's lawyer advised Reby not to rant on Twitter anymore, and a deal was made where Reby would be fined if she did rant on Twitter. If this is true, then that's some money off the Hardyz' pockets.

The heart of the matter

...after weeks of staying quiet, as per our verbal agreement that was made once Billy & our lawyers reached out to them on our behalf... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

She took shots at the three main people first - Jeff Jarrett, Ed Nordholm and Dutch Mantell:

...Apparently they couldn't hold up their end of it, with Jeff, Ed & Dutch continuing to give interviews & lie to anyone would who listen... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

...For what ? EGO; that's what this is all about. TNA gains NOTHING they didn't already have by putting us through this mess... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

She reminded Impact of a past doing during WrestleMania weekend:

...attempting to prevent us from making money ? Trying to shut down an entire ROH PPV ? Yeah, we haven't forgotten about that... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

She continued with the shots at Impact Wrestling

...but they want you to, as they gloat of "building bridges" to detract from the fact that they can no longer fund their own programming... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

...Lets keep it real; Jeff Jarrett burns bridges like he burns through Kurt Angle's alimony money. They were never going to cooperate... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

...regardless of how many chances we gave them to do things amicably/the right way. And there were MANY... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

She once again made an accusation against Jeff Jarrett.

...Jarrett himself said they were going to "drag it out as long as possible" because "they'll get tired of spending money"... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

She then insulted the company in a huge way.

...Easy for a failing company & someone whose lifestyle is supported by his wife's ex husband to say. You weak AF, little man... — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

She claimed that they've already won, even though they actually didn't just yet.

...The ONLY thing we're tired of are the blatant lies & we will NEVER back down. Even tho we've ALREADY WON. #NoCredEd #FuckThatOwl — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) July 26, 2017

What's next?

Hopefully, for their sake, Reby doesn't go on too many more Twitter rants, since it doesn't favour them or help their cause in any way. The case will continue on.

Author's Take

Even though I can understand and sympathise with The Hardyz for their cause and all the frustrations they're undergoing, ranting on Twitter won't help them in any way possible.

If they want to win the case, this isn't the way to do it. Hopefully, things get sorted out soon and we will finally see the Broken Universe in WWE.

