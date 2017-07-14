GFW/Impact Wrestling News: Update on Alberto El Patron's in-ring return

El Patron was suspended indefinitely after domestic abuse allegations.

by Nishant Jayaram News 14 Jul 2017, 14:59 IST

Alberto El Patron is the current Unified GFW World Champion

What's the story?

Alberto El Patron, who has been in numerous controversies in the last few weeks, is scheduled to make an appearance on Impact Wrestling in August, as per Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you didn't know...

El Patron has been in the eye of the storm after he was accused of domestic violence allegations after reportedly assaulting his fiancee and WWE wrestler, Paige.

The two were involved in a heated altercation at the Florida airport, where witnesses claimed that Paige accused her partner of using cocaine.

Since the controversy came to light, Paige defended El Patron and sided with him, and said that the matter was blown out of proportion and that it was just a minor argument.

Just clearing up the airport situation. Just so there's no more elaborate versions of the story. Thanks for respecting our privacy. pic.twitter.com/iU6nZbZMar — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

The heart of the matter

Earlier this week, Impact Wrestling announced that El Patron was suspended indefinitely due to his transgressions. Jeff Jarrett, the current Head Chief Creative Officer of Global Force Wrestling, which owns Impact Wrestling, where Alberto is the Unified GFW World Champion, said that the situation is unfortunate and he has been in touch with El Patron.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that El Patron is still part of Impact’s show for 6th August at Bridgeport, Connecticut and is the headliner of the show, as per a press release issued by GFW. The show will also feature Bobby Lashley and EC3, apart from El Patron.

What’s next?

Jarrett said this past week that El Patron’s segments in the taped episodes of Impact Wrestling will not be edited out, as he is an integral part of the storyline, but he will be suspended.

Author’s take

Alberto El Patron has been a part of many controversies recently which will surely take an impact on the reputation of El Patron as well as Impact Wrestling, which is trying to revive itself and compete with rival wrestling promotions.