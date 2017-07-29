GFW/Impact Wrestling Rumors: Alberto El Patron could miss Destination X

Alberto El Patron could miss GFW's Destination X event, that is to be held on August 17.

Alberto to miss Destination X?

What’s the story?

According to PWInsider, Alberto El Patron could miss the upcoming Global Force Wrestling event Destination X. This is because of a potential conflict between his GFW dates and Combate Americas commitments.

In case you did not know...

In a recent interview, Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren had spoken about Alberto stepping down as the President of the promotion.

McLaren said that the former WWE champion had offered to resign from his position to focus more on wrestling after his involvement in a string of controversies.

The heart of the matter

El Patron is still the president of the MMA promotion which has an event coming up on August 17, the same day as Destination X.

As the suspension of the Mexican has still not been lifted as of now, the report suggests that Alberto could miss Destination X.

El Patron seems to be still very enthusiastic about the MMA promotion as was evidenced by the below tweet below:

Time to see some action inside #lajaula todo listo para #CombateClasico hoy hoy hoy https://t.co/CPebbRGdlU — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 27, 2017

What’s next?

Alberto’s appearance at Destination X depends on whether or not GFW wants him there. As the status of his suspension is still up in the air, it could go either way.

As he has already made his intentions clear about leaving Combate Americas, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Alberto shows up for Destination X, provided that his suspension is lifted.

Author’s Take

Balancing both his wrestling career and his official duties with Combate Americas has proven to be difficult for the former WWE star, and the controversies that he has been embroiled in hasn't helped his cause either.

Such conflicts were bound to arise at some point or the other. However, if GFW keeps him suspended for the time being, he could show up for the MMA event.