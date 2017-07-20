Impact Wrestling News: Alberto El Patron may resign as Combate Americas President

Alberto El Patron could step down so that he can focus on wrestling.

What’s the story?

In a recent interview to MMA Uno, Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren revealed that Alberto El Patron could step down as the President of the promotion.

He's reportedly making this decision to focus more on wrestling.

In case you did not know...

The former WWE champion started his association with Combate Americas back in October. A former MMA fighter himself, Alberto was brought on board by the promotion to appeal to the fans in the United States as well as the fans in Mexico.

El Patron has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, which may not have done his reputation any good.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Campbell said that Alberto is probably stepping back his official roles so that he can focus more on wrestling.

The Combate CEO went on to say that balancing both the roles is very challenging and revealed that Alberto asked him about stepping down:

“It’s a very challenging enterprise and I think it’s very, very hard on the body and difficult to do. Very physical, very athletic, so he’s kind of asked me if he can step away and with Saraya, focus on wrestling”. Campbell said.

What’s next?

El Patron stepping down may be a huge blow for the MMA promotion as he was a name that the fans could recognise.

The former WWE Superstar is currently suspended indefinitely by GFW, after his recent public altercations with fiancee, Paige. It hasn't been revealed by him or the promotion if and when he'll make a return.

Author’s take

Things have not been going well for the Mexican. The altercation that went down between him and Paige at the Orlando Airport has further hit his reputation. The decision to step down as the President gives him some breathing space amidst all this chaos.