GFW/Impact Wrestling News: John Morrison's new name and debut announced

Impact is on a roll!

Johnny Impact!

The latest round of GFW Impact wrestling tapings had so many major developments that we ourselves are finding it tough to keep track.

Anyway, former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison/Mundo cut a promo at the end of Destination X announcing his arrival on next week's episode.

He said that this was just the beginning after which the words 'Johnny Impact' appeared on the screens, revealing his new in-ring name. Morrison has previously worked under the names Mundo and Hennigan, but we must say Johnny Impact has a nice ring to it and it the best of the lot.

However, this wouldn't be the former WWE Superstar's first GFW match though, as he worked a 6-man tag team match at the recent GFW Live event.

Always Johnny

Always make an impact

???????????? — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) August 18, 2017

Morrison comes to the promotion after a successful spell in Lucha underground, where he won every title there is to be won including the Lucha Underground Championship and is the second Triple Crown Champion in the history of the promotion.

Coming to the recent tapings, as mentioned above, there was a host of returns and one big title change that has sent the GFW fans into a frenzy.

Jim Cornette returned to the promotion after 8 years and booked a 20-man Gauntlet match for the vacant Unified GFW Global Championship. Eli Drake, who entered at #1, ending up winning the match and the title in the process.

Former X-Divison Champion Petey Williams and the longest reigning Knockouts Champion in TNA history, Taryn Terrel made a big return.