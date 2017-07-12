GFW/Impact Wrestling News: GFW Suspends Alberto El Patron following reports of domestic abuse

GFW Star suspended after a violent incident at a Florida Airport.

Alberto El Patron was suspended from GFW/Impact Wrestling

GFW (Formerly Impact Wrestling) released a statement saying that the Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron is currently suspended following the domestic abuse allegations that the Star is facing.

The official statement reads:

“Global Force Wrestling has indefinitely suspended Alberto El Patron, effective immediately, until the investigation is resolved following a recent incident in Orlando, Florida.”

GFW personality Jeff Jarrett will be revealing more details about Alberto's status with the promotion in a media conference call soon.

Alberto El Patron (formerly Alberto Del Rio) was recently detained by law enforcement after an alleged violent altercation at a Florida airport with an undisclosed female companion. It was later revealed that the woman in the situation was none other than Alberto's fiancée and WWE Superstar Paige. The two allegedly had an argument at the airport after Alberto insulted Paige's uncle who is currently in the hospital, which led to a disagreement between the two wrestlers.

An eyewitness also reported the two mentioning an illicit substance, namely cocaine, as Paige accused Alberto of abusing the drug right before the incident. Alberto then reportedly told the police that Paige had all the cocaine in her bag.

The allegations have affected Alberto in a huge way as he is now suspended by GFW and we will know in the coming weeks if the incidents have had an effect on Paige's career as well.