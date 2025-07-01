Ghost of Bron Breakker's past to replace him in Seth Rollins' faction? Potential explored

The latest episode of WWE RAW cast a lot of doubt on Bron Breakker's status as part of Seth Rollins’ heel stable. The former Intercontinental Champion is a key component of the group, but after the events of the Monday show, it feels like he could be replaced.

Despite being a one-man wrecking crew, his work in the group has not lived up to expectations. He did not qualify for the King of the Ring tournament, and his feuds led to Penta and Sami Zayn costing Rollins his cash-in at Night of Champions. But who could replace him?

The answer lies in one of his past NXT opponents and fiercest rivals, Carmelo Hayes. The young star is also part of the main roster and was the third overall Draft pick for SmackDown last year, but soon fell to the mid-card.

In 2023, Hayes and Breakker had some of the best matches in NXT. Not only did they impress the fans, but the iconic clashes were an incredible indicator that the two stars were ready for the main roster.

Hayes would be the perfect replacement for Breakker should the group decide the second-generation star is no longer needed.

Fans were confused when Bronson Reed joined Seth Rollins’ crew due to him sharing so many similarities with Breakker. Both men have a dominant presence in the ring and are powerhouses. However, Reed listens to orders better than Breakker. This could ultimately be the reason the Australian is kept in the group and the former Intercontinental Champion is removed.

A portion of fans have been vocal about the lack of chemistry in the group, despite the initial excitement when Breakker became Rollins's bodyguard. However, if he is removed from the group, he can have a solo run and may even turn babyface. Right now, this is just speculation.

Seth Rollins’ group makes no sense

The biggest nitpick fans have had with the heel stable is the fact that it does not make sense and lacks direction. The group feels like a rehash of J&J Security with Seth Rollins, only now, the sidekicks are legit wrestlers on the main roster.

Fans wanted to see Breakker and Reed break their way out of the mid-card and work their way up the singles division. However, now they are just henchmen for the man with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The fan theory is that once the two younger stars help Rollins cash in successfully, they will want singles titles of their own. This is where The Visionary will show his true colors and not help the team out. After multiple unsuccessful tries at winning gold, the stable will implode, and Seth Rollins will be left to fight against his former protégés.

