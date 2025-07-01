Bron Breakker to leave Seth Rollins' faction because of one major reason on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Bron Breakker, the former Intercontinental Champion, is currently part of Seth Rollins’ faction in WWE. Along with Bronson Reed and manager Paul Heyman, the four men have showcased their dominance over the roster.

Ad

However, many fans believe, following the recent events on WWE RAW, Breaker could be leaving the group. This comes after the online backlash that the former IC Champion has been relegated to a henchman at this point.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On RAW, a backstage segment showed Heyman having a lack of confidence in Bron Breakker. While The Oracle was talking about Rollins’ Plan B, he was interrupted by Breakker. While the former IC Champion claimed to know what the plan was, he was stopped by Heyman, citing that ‘that was a plan’ and not ‘the plan.’ This fueled online speculation that Rollins and Heyman could be second-guessing having The Unpredictable Badass in the group.

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Unlike Reed, who follows orders, Bron Breakker has shown more volatile behaviour. This could spell disaster for The Visionary, who carefully plans out his moves. Both Reed and Breakker did not qualify for the King of the Ring Tournament, leading to Cody Rhodes winning the crown.

This has set The American Nightmare on a path against John Cena at SummerSlam for the title. However, Rollins and his Money in the Bank briefcase still loom large. There are plenty of stars who would love to join the heel stable if a vacancy opens up. Nothing is officially confirmed as of now.

Ad

Fans want Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to win gold for Seth Rollins

On RAW, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the World Tag Team Championship. Currently, The Judgment Day has the Men’s and Women’s Tag Team Titles along with the Intercontinental Championship. However, fans want to see Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker win tag team gold. This would elevate the group, especially if Seth Rollins has a successful cash-in on Cena or Gunther.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With every member having a championship, The Judgment Day has proven to be the most dominant team on RAW. This causes credibility issues for Seth Rollins and Co. Some fans have predicted that Reed and Breakker might go for the tag title at SummerSlam.

It has also been speculated that Seth Rollins could have a match with CM Punk at the PLE. This will be to resolve the beef The Visionary started by costing Punk the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action