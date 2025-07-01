Seth Rollins to reveal WWE legend as the mastermind behind his "Plan B"? Exploring Paul Heyman's cryptic gesture

Seth Rollins had a rough night on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. During The Visionary's confrontation with the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, CM Punk came out looking for payback for Night of Champions, forcing Rollins to flee. However, he was met with another assault at the hands of LA Knight, who confronted him in the stands.

The Visionary somehow managed to escape the chaos relatively unscathed. In the main event of the show, just before Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were about to make their entrance to face Sami Zayn and Penta in a tag team match, there was a backstage segment featuring Reed, Breakker, and Heyman. Interestingly, Seth Rollins was nowhere to be seen.

When Reed asked for The Visionary's whereabouts, Heyman gave a cryptic response that Rollins was on a jet "perfecting Plan B." Before Heyman could reveal what it meant, Bron Breakker interrupted the conversation, eager to get his hands on Penta and Zayn. This sparked a discourse among fans about what Rollins could be planning. In an interesting possibility, The Visionary may reveal The Rock as the mastermind behind the whole operation.

Speculation about The Final Boss being the puppet master behind Seth Rollins' faction has been circulating since its inception. While The Great One has not graced the WWE Universe with his presence since Elimination Chamber 2025, he may be pulling strings from the shadows.

Interestingly, while The Visionary claimed he only flew to Saudi Arabia to stop CM Punk from winning the Undisputed WWE Championship, he also attempted to cash in his MITB contract before being stopped by John Cena, who laid him out with an Attitude Adjustment.

With The Visionary now at odds with The Last Real Champion, who has somewhat distanced himself from The Rock lately, what if it was The Final Boss who ordered Seth Rollins and his faction to go after John Cena?

The possibility certainly makes sense, and if true, The Rock may soon end his long-standing absence from WWE and reveal himself as the leader and the mastermind behind the villainous alliance.

That said, the angle mentioned above is only speculative. As of this writing, there are no confirmed reports of The Rock's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Former WWE writer predicts when Seth Rollins may cash in his MITB contract

While speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo predicted when Seth Rollins could cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Russo believed The Visionary may cash in at Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12 during the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Goldberg.

"I would assume, bro, they're trying to tease [that] he could cash in the case against Gunther, and because, bro, I do believe somehow someway that is their out in the Goldberg-Gunther match. I do believe that, so of course it's two weeks away, so we [have] got to do something now so when we do it in two weeks we're going to say, 'Oh yeah, so they're going to pull that out of nowhere,'" Russo said. [From 35:35 onwards]

The Visionary has declared that with him holding the MITB briefcase, it would be an all-out assault on both titles. It will be interesting to see when and where Rollins picks his spot to cash in his contract.

