Potential date for Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in predicted by former WWE head writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been on an upward trajectory since aligning himself with Paul Heyman. The former Shield member added another feather to his cap at this year's Money in the Bank when he won the coveted briefcase for the second time in his career.
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently predicted when The Visionary can cash in his contract. Rollins tried to cash in during the John Cena vs. CM Punk match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, but the 17-time world champion thwarted his attempts on multiple occasions.
On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Seth Rollins would end up cashing in during Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12. Rollins even got into an altercation with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on the latest episode of WWE RAW.
"I would assume, bro, they're trying to tease [that] he could cash in the case against Gunther, and because, bro, I do believe somehow someway that is their out in the Goldberg-Gunther match. I do believe that, so of course it's two weeks away, so we [have] got to do something now so when we do it in two weeks we're going to say, 'Oh yeah, so they're going to pull that out of nowhere,'" Russo said. [From 35:35 onwards]
Seth Rollins has already reaped the benefits of being Mr. Money in the Bank once in his career. The Architect was the mastermind behind one of the most iconic MITB cash-ins in WWE history, pulling off the 'Heist of the Century' at WrestleMania 31.
The Visionary has been without a title since losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. He could finally be getting his prized possession back soon.
