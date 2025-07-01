Potential date for Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in predicted by former WWE head writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been on an upward trajectory since aligning himself with Paul Heyman. The former Shield member added another feather to his cap at this year's Money in the Bank when he won the coveted briefcase for the second time in his career.

Ad

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently predicted when The Visionary can cash in his contract. Rollins tried to cash in during the John Cena vs. CM Punk match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, but the 17-time world champion thwarted his attempts on multiple occasions.

On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that Seth Rollins would end up cashing in during Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12. Rollins even got into an altercation with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Ad

Trending

"I would assume, bro, they're trying to tease [that] he could cash in the case against Gunther, and because, bro, I do believe somehow someway that is their out in the Goldberg-Gunther match. I do believe that, so of course it's two weeks away, so we [have] got to do something now so when we do it in two weeks we're going to say, 'Oh yeah, so they're going to pull that out of nowhere,'" Russo said. [From 35:35 onwards]

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Ad

Seth Rollins has already reaped the benefits of being Mr. Money in the Bank once in his career. The Architect was the mastermind behind one of the most iconic MITB cash-ins in WWE history, pulling off the 'Heist of the Century' at WrestleMania 31.

The Visionary has been without a title since losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. He could finally be getting his prized possession back soon.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action