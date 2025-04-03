Ghost from Charlotte Flair's past to attack her at WrestleMania after she becomes champion? Exploring the chances

Charlotte Flair made a triumphant return to WWE after a 13-month absence and won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match to get a title shot at WrestleMania 41. She injured her knee in a match in December 2023, leading to a protracted break, with the star needing surgery and a long rehabilitation period.

Fast forward to today, The Queen is preparing for her WWE Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, as her rivalry with the reigning champion continues. Flair stands a good chance of dethroning Tiffany, becoming champion again, and writing another chapter to her illustrious career.

However, if she walks out with the gold at The Show of Shows, her next opponent could be a very familiar face who could return at WrestleMania 41 and assault her to make a statement. This familiar face would be Asuka.

The two stars share a storied history with several outstanding bouts in the past. The former WWE Women's Champion herself has been out for 11 months now with a serious knee injury that has sidelined her since Backlash back in May 2024.

The Japanese Superstar is seemingly in the final stage of her recovery and is targeting a return in the coming weeks. So, she could return at The Showcase of The Immortals and target Charlotte, emerging as a contender for the WWE Women's Championship.

Their rivalry could lead to a match at the next premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash, which would mark exactly a year since her last WWE match.

Former women's champion teases a match with Charlotte Flair

The former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly, who retired back in 2012, recently made an appearance on Byron Scott's Fast Break and teased a match with Charlotte Flair.

"I do. I really try to be in the know of what’s going on because I’m still around and come back here and there. I really love Charlotte Flair. She is amazing. She kind of fell into it. She blew up and is so amazing and great. One day. We’re going to have our match," Kelly Kelly said. [H/T ITRWrestling]

Kelly Kelly made a return at the 2022 Royal Rumble and has made a few appearances in WWE since her retirement.

Even though she has stepped away from wrestling, she could come back and build a mini-feud with The Queen, challenging her to a title match before leaving WWE again and going back to her retirement.

