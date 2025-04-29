Ghost of Jey Uso’s past to come back to cost him WWE World Heavyweight Title at Backlash? Exploring the possibility

WWE Backlash 2025 has some new additions to its card. One match that could soon be added is Jey Uso's World Heavyweight title defense. During RAW this week, The YEET Master was confronted by Logan Paul, where The Maverick claimed himself to be the next contender for the World title.

As of this writing, the match has not been made official, but with the current developments, it seems that fans could witness Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul at the Backlash Premium Live event. Amid this, there is a chance that the ghost of Jey Uso's past, Gunther, might cost The YEET Master at Backlash, leading to the YouTuber becoming the new champion.

Nick Aldis on RAW announced that Gunther's suspension will be lifted at Backlash, where The Ring General will face Pat McAfee in a singles bout. This means the Imperium Leader will be present on the show, and he is surely not happy with the Samoan Twin holding the World title.

Due to this, it's conceivable that Gunther might disrupt the potential Logan vs. Jey World title match at Backlash and cost The YEET Master. Furthermore, the 37-year-old star could target the YouTube Sensation and eventually capture the World title again.

Even the Stamford-based promotion has teased the Logan vs. Gunther feud in the past, and it may finally become a reality if the above speculative scenario unfolds.

WWE could have a better first opponent for Jey Uso's World title reign

Logan Paul is apparently confirmed as the first challenger for Jey Uso's World title reign. However, WWE may have a far better option than The Maverick, and one of the potential names could be Seth Rollins.

The Visionary has recently turned heel and formed a new alliance with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. On WWE RAW this week, he tried to recruit Sami Zayn as his newest ally, but he refused to join an alliance with him.

With all the hype surrounding The Visionary, he seems to be a better option to give Jey Uso a better kickoff to his World title reign. Even in the current situation, Rollins vs. Jey seems to be the perfect matchup to unfold for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Besides Rollins, AJ Styles could also be a great opponent for The YEET Master, as The Phenomenal One holds great popularity among the fans. It remains to be seen how Triple H will further book Jey Uso's World title reign in WWE.

