Ghost of John Cena’s past to cost him against R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring potential return

John Cena shocked the WWE Universe when he delivered an Attitude Adjustment to R-Truth through the table during the post-Backlash press conference. Cena defeated Randy Orton at the premium live event, which featured Truth trying to save Cena against Orton's Punt Kick. This interference eventually helped Cena pick the win and retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.

Following the action that unfolded during the press conference, WWE confirmed a massive showdown between a 'fan' and his 'childhood' hero, R-Truth vs. John Cena. The match is set to take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend and fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting in anticipation.

While Truth unintentionally helped Cena defeat Randy Orton at Backlash, The Viper could twist things and return the favor. Orton could make an appearance during the event to make his presence felt, by costing John Cena his match at the show. This could end up being a massive blow for The Franchise Player, and mark potentially R-Truth's biggest victory in his career, which would be a treat to watch for his fans all over.

Further, a future match between Truth and Orton could be confirmed down the line, as payback for what the 53-year-old did at Backlash, where The Viper could finally get his revenge. On the other hand, John Cena could phase out of the feud with a few weeks break, before returning to begin a new rivalry against any of the top stars on the roster.

While the above seems possible, it remains speculation for now and fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the three legends in the future.

Randy Orton addressed his defeat against John Cena at WWE Backlash

The Viper lost his massive Undisputed WWE World Title opportunity against John Cena in their ‘Last match ever’ at Backlash in front of his family and his hometown. The fans rooted for Orton to be the one who would beat sense into Cena back again, but the legend wasn’t able to finish the job.

Orton addressed his loss in the Backlash 2025 Vlog on WWE’s YouTube channel, addressing how disheartened he was following the defeat. While the legend was very happy to see his family and friends and millions around the world cheering for him, he was not happy having to walk out of the Enterprise Center without the gold.

"I really thought I was gonna go home with the Undisputed Championship. Oh God, sorry, I can't express how much that feeling absolutely sucks. But, that being said, well, I had my wife and my kids in the front row, I had my father and my mother up in a suite. Some friends and family [were] scattered throughout the Enterprise Center. I saw my eight-year-old little daughter, Brooklyn, just as excited as can be, and scream. [sic] Although I really wish I was going home with that title for the 15th time," he said. [03:28 - 04:21]

While Orton couldn’t clinch a 15th world title at Backlash, he will surely do it sometime in the future. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the star following his loss.

