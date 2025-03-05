Ghost of John Cena’s past to return and cost him Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored

WWE legend John Cena has confirmed his ticket to WrestleMania 41 by winning the Elimination Chamber match. However, what Cena did after his victory will certainly go down in the history books. The 16-time WWE world champion turned heel for the first time in 23 years and attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Cena shockingly joined hands with The Rock and might be his next corporate champion if he beats Rhodes at 'Mania this year.

However, it might not be a cakewalk for The Cenation Leader. A ghost from John Cena's past might make a shocking return and cost him the title at WrestleMania 41. Roman Reigns is no well-wisher of Cena, and The Big Dog has beaten Cena twice in the past.

Four years ago, the two megastars had traded blows at SummerSlam. Before the SummerSlam bout, the two had also squared off at No Mercy in 2017. In both contests, Reigns walked out as the winner.

While Cena was a face then, and Roman was a heel, the roles are seemingly reversed now, but the rivalry remains the same. Cena avenged that loss by returning at WrestleMania 40 last year and saving Cody Rhodes from the wrath of The Bloodline.

The tables have turned this year. Cena is no longer the good guy, while Reigns is no longer the villain. Roman Reigns has all the reasons to back Cody against the might of his cousins The Rock and John Cena.

The OTC has been out of action since Royal Rumble 2025, where Seth Rollins attacked him brutally, leaving him injured. The Visionary gave Reigns two vicious Curb Stomps, including one on the steel steps. That was also Roman's last chance to make it to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

However, the Undisputed Tribal Chief can return to correct the wrongs at WrestleMania 41. He has feuded with Cody for nearly two years. The two aren't on bad terms now, evident from when they teamed up at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event last year. Therefore, he can return at 'Mania and prevent John Cena from dethroning Cody as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Roman Reigns rumored for Triple Threat bout against CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has been advertised for two shows on SmackDown this month. During this return, he can challenge both Seth Rollins and CM Punk for a battle at WrestleMania this year.

CM Punk eliminated both Reigns and Rollins from the Royal Rumble, while Rollins attacked Reigns right after the elimination. The OTC has all the reasons to settle his scores with his two adversaries in WWE.

Further, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will square off in a singles match in a Steel Cage next week on WWE RAW. This also indicates that at 'Mania, there might not be a singles match but potentially, a Triple Threat contest.

Thereby, on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41, the three legends can compete in the main event, and on Night Two, Reigns can come out to save Cody Rhodes from The Rock and John Cena.

