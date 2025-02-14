Ghost of John Cena’s past to return as heel to screw him over at WWE Elimination Chamber? Exploring potential scenario

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena will contend in the vicious structure, striving to accumulate a World Title shot at WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso has already selected Gunther as his opponent for 'Mania by cashing in his Royal Rumble victory. This means that the winner of the Chamber match will encounter the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

As this is Cena’s retirement tour, the 16-time World Champion has professed to succeed in the Chamber match. However, a ghost from Cena’s past could return in the form of Randy Orton, potentially costing him the match at Elimination Chamber PLE. The Legend Killer has been absent from WWE after being taken out by Kevin Owens with a package piledriver.

While there is no assured timeline for Orton’s return, with WrestleMania 41 approaching, there is a firm prospect that he could return soon to set up his storyline for the grand event. Last year, Randy expressed his desire to face the Cenation Leader at WrestleMania. This boosts the chances of his comeback at Elimination Chamber to cost Cena the match. One conceivable scenario could see Cena as one of the finalists, on the verge of victory, when Orton bangs with an RKO out of nowhere, leading to Cena’s loss.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Orton could enter the Chamber when the door momentarily opens for an eliminated superstar to exit. This stunning attack would also turn Orton into a villainous star, as his last appearance on TV saw him as a heroic character. However, this is slightly unlikely, as Cena is envisioned to compete in a World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

Even if WWE plans a Cena vs. Orton match as part of his retirement tour, the company could save it for later in the year. Their vendetta is one of the most historic in the company's history, and one final match could serve as the ultimate chapter in their legendary saga.

Former WWE employee thinks John Cena will dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently shared his prediction for WrestleMania, claiming that John Cena will end Cody Rhodes' title reign. He predicted the Cenation Leader would capture his record-breaking 17th World Title at the Showcase of the Immortals this year and lose it to Drew McIntyre.

Carlucci believes that Cena’s potential title reign could extend until SummerSlam 2025, where he would lose the championship to McIntyre, marking a fitting conclusion to his historic 17th reign.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what will happen at Chamber 2025 when Cena competes to earn a shot at the World Title at the Grandest Stage of All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback