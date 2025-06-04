Ghost of John Cena’s past to win Money in the Bank, cash in on him to become WWE Champion? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 traditional ladder match is all set to unfold. This year, Seth Rollins, Andrade, El Grande Americano, LA Knight, Penta, and Solo Sikoa will compete to become Mr. MITB 2025. One of the things that makes this match even more interesting is the presence of both the World Champions in the main event of the premium live event.

For those who might not know, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will be locking horns in a tag team match in the main event of MITB. The Franchise Player is getting backed by Logan Paul, whereas the YEET Master will have Cody Rhodes on his side.

This also means that the winner of MITB 2025 will have the chance to even leave Money in the Bank PLE as the new World Champion. Amid this, there are assumptions that the ghost of John Cena's past, Solo Sikoa, might win the Money in the Bank briefcase. They have a terrific history in the past as the former Ula Fala holder decimated the Cenation Leader at Crown Jewel 2023 to defeat him in a singles match.

After the MITB win on Saturday, the new Bloodline leader could cash in the briefcase on Cena to become the new Undisputed Champion. Solo qualified for the Men's MITB ladder match by defeating Jimmy Uso and Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat bout. The former NXT North American Champion is also going strong since the addition of JC Mateo to the faction.

Therefore, it's a clear possibility that the newest Bloodline member might aid Sikoa, potentially leading to him becoming the Mr. MITB 2025.

The 32-year-old star can have a title opportunity again if he manages to win the traditional MITB ladder match. Following this, he might cash in on Cena either on the same day of the WWE Money in the Bank show or the forthcoming months.

Why Solo Sikoa's victory at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is a must-see?

In the past year, Solo Sikoa has been part of the main-event scenario, especially during his rivalry with Roman Reigns. Since then, Sikoa's momentum has witnessed a drastic decline. Even, Solo rarely wins matches and has suffered losses in multiple bouts.

Due to all this, the former Ula Fala holder is seemingly losing his relevance as a main event star in the Stamford-based promotion. This is the reason why he must emerge as the winner at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

With this victory, WWE could reposition Solo as a single main event-level star and could even make him a World Champion in 2025.

