Ghost of Uncle Howdy’s past to join WWE SmackDown roster and cost them tag team titles? Exploring the possibility

Uncle Howdy's faction will once again lock horns with the Street Profits in a WWE Tag Team Title match. The Stamford-based promotion announced this match on SmackDown last week. Previously, when Wyatt Sicks clashed with Street Profits, the bout ended in a no-contest.
The horror faction now has another chance to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, there is a slight possibility that a ghost of Uncle Howdy's past, Karrion Kross, might join the SmackDown roster and cost The Wyatt Sicks their upcoming tag team title match.
For those who might not know, Kross has a heated history with Uncle Howdy and his group. This happened when The Herald of Doomsday was the leader of Final Testament. Both factions feuded for several months on WWE RAW. Later, Kross was separated from his faction after multiple stars were let go. He has since established himself as a single star, alongside Scarlett Bordeaux.
Recently, Kross was in a rivalry with Sami Zayn. He confronted the OG Bloodline member on various instances and even faced him in a match at Night of Champions. However, on WWE RAW this week, Zayn was written off television after Bron Breakker destroyed him and emerged on top.
Considering the rising popularity of Karrion Kross, WWE may still want to use Kross despite Sami Zayn's hiatus angle. This raises the possibility that the Triple H-led creative team could shift him to the blue brand. Following this, he could cost Uncle Howdy's faction the tag team title match to reignite their vendetta.
Though this story is based on speculation and assumption, looking at the history between Howdy and Kross, this seems like a realistic scenario that could unfold on WWE SmackDown. It remains to be seen what plans Triple H has for Karrion and The Wyatt Sicks, and what will happen when Uncle Howdy's group faces Street Profits in a title bout.
Does Uncle Howdy hint at a massive gimmick return in WWE?
During the previous episode of WWE SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks competed in an eight-man tag team match. The match concluded with the victory of Uncle Howdy's faction. Amid this, it seems that Howdy has subtly hinted at a return of a massive gimmick in the company.
This gimmick is none other than The Fiend character, which was created and executed by the late great Bray Wyatt. During their match on the blue brand, fans noticed that the masked man was wearing some similar in-ring gear to The Fiend.
The red and black color combination was one of the crucial aspects of the Fiend's character. A similar resemblance to it in Uncle Howdy's in-ring gear generated speculation of a comeback of this popular gimmick in WWE.
However, this may not be an indicator of The Fiend's gimmick coming back, as Howdy's actions could be merely a tribute to the Wyatt Family leader.
